The BBNaija Level Up show is finally in its final days and the viewers have seen a lot of things go down in the past few weeks

One thing that remained prominent this season was ‘ships’ that formed on the show as they got fans talking online

Legit.ng has compiled a list of BBNaija Level Up ships that made headlines and whether they sailed or sank

The BBNaija Level Up season was not different from past sets when it came to the housemates forming relationships on the show.

Some of these relationships became more than casual and transformed into ‘ships’. Fans of the show have been known to be keen shippers with them actively showing their support online.

The Level Up show started out as two levels before the housemates were finally merged into one house. Before that time, ships had already started to form.

However, before the end of the show, a lot of ships had sailed, showed potential then later sank.

Today, Legit.ng will be looking at some of the many ships that started out on the BBNaija Level Up season and what their fates turned out to be.

1. Doyin and Cyph:

When the show just started and the two levels merged for their Saturday Night party, Doyin from Level One and Cyph from Level Two got fans talking over their steamy display on the dancefloor. They also shared a deep kiss and fans felt they were there to stay. However, Cyph was one of the first housemates to get evicted from the show.

2. Doyin and Chizzy aka Dozzy:

After Doyin’s sunken ship with Cyph and her ship with Deji that refused to take off, she appeared to find great friendship in the arms of one of the riders on the show, Chizzy. They were later known to fans as Dozzy and were a fun pair to watch on TV. Doyin however seemed to want to keep it on a friendly level with Chizzy even though he seemed to want more. After Doyin’s exit from the show, she however gave fans hope that her ship with Chizzy might sail.

3. Daniella and Khalid:

This is another relationship that caused a lot of social media buzz on the show. Daniella and Khalid were two Level 2 housemates who quickly caught each other’s fancy after about a week of meeting each other. They showed each other support and even trended online for getting cozy under the sheets. However, Khalid was quickly evicted from the show and fans thought Daniella would stay ‘faithful’ to their ship, but that was not meant to be.

4. Daniella and Dotun:

After Khalid’s eviction and the merging of the levels, Dotun showed his interest in Daniella and there did not appear to be any push back from her. Things got intense when Dotun became the HOH and chose Daniella to share his suite with him. They also got quite cosy under the sheets and Daniella faced a lot of backlash online for going under the sheets with Dotun not long after doing the same with Khalid. Despite their loved up displays, Daniella seemed to start withdrawing from Dotun and fans of the show guessed that she was not that into him or was feeling guilty for getting so close. It was confirmed that their ship didn’t sail when Ebuka asked Daniella about it and she replied with an outright no. She however seemed to still have hope in Khalid.

5. Bryann and Modella:

At the very start of the show, right from day one, Bryann and Daniella seemed to get close to each other, however, not much was seen about them later on. The young man however seemed to set his eyes on one of the fake housemates, Modella, after she was introduced to their level. They were cute to watch on screen but things changed when the levels were merged and Bryann informed Modella that he needed to step back from their ship because he wanted to focus on the game.

6. Giddyfia and Diane:

These two level one housemates no doubt amused many with their turbulent relationship. Right from the start, Diane wasn’t keen on having a thing to do with Giddyfia because of their age difference, she however gave it a chance eventually. She quickly seemed to regret it and noted that ‘ashewo dey him eye’. Diane also had a blow up over Giddy’s closeness to Rachel and noted that she will not let a small boy embarrass her after she brought herself down to being with him. Their ship was an obvious fail.

7. Hermes and Allysyn:

Hermes and Allysyn’s ship on the show was highly sought after by fans as many of them believed the two housemates will look great together. However, Hermes always made it known that he has two women outside the house. The housemates eventually became a thing and now that they have both been evicted, fans are wondering if Allysyn will be his third babe. Their ship is currently on the fence.

8. Deji and Chichi aka Dechi:

Deji was one of the fake housemates on the show and he got closer to Level One housemate, Chichi. Owing to his displays on camera, a number of viewers were of the opinion that he was not that into her. He was also heard complaining about Chichi to other housemates on different occasions. However, after his exit from the house, Deji put the haters of beautiful things to shame by admitting that he had feelings for Chichi. Their ship seems to have sailed.

9. Groovy and Beauty:

This is perhaps one of the most controversial ships on the BBNaija Level Up season. Right from the start of the show, Groovy and Beauty were noticed to have quickly become an item but their relationship seemed problematic seeing as the female star got into heated exchanges over her man in just a matter of days. Viewers witnessed her also verbally abusing Groovy on different occasions as she doubted his loyalty and was worried that he had eyes for another female housemate, Chomzy. After Beauty got disqualified for being violent, Groovy quickly moved on to another housemate, Phyna. When he was later questioned by Chomzy and others, he noted that he did not owe Beauty any loyalty.

10. Groovy and Phyna aka Groophy:

Not long after Beauty’s disqualification, Groovy had advances from other female housemates. Chomzy considered giving him a chance, Amaka encouraged her friend, Phyna, to help her get him, but Phyna eventually managed to be Groovy’s woman on the show. They managed to remain an item till the end of the show even though Groovy seemed uninterested a lot of times with Phyna encouraging him to remain her man.

11. Chomzy and Eloswag:

After Chomzy had initially ignored Eloswag’s advances and saw the drama surrounding Groovy, she eventually went back to him. They remained an item on the show and were even evicted at the same time. While on stage, Chomzy said they would continue their relationship. However, after a while, both parties claimed to be just friends.

12. Bella and Sheggz aka Shella:

This is another controversial ship on the BBNaija Level Up show. Sheggz and Bella caused a lot of online buzz after fans noticed the young man’s incessant abusive words used on his partner. He had been known to threaten her with marriage and their numerous fights also got some viewers fed up. However, after Ebuka called their attention to it, Sheggz became a sweeter version of himself on the show till his eventual eviction. Being outside the house was however not easy as he continued to field questions and claims of being verbally abusive and manipulative towards Bella.

BNaija shippers no doubt had a tough time this season defending their faves. Time has however shown that ships will always be a lasting part of the reality show.

Source: Legit.ng