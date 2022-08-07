Big Brother Naija housemate Beauty has sparked reactions on social media with her insecurity over her relationship with Groovy

Groovy had apparently danced with Chomzy at the party and Beauty revealed that she had instructed him not to do that

Beauty turned the house upside down and kept her colleagues on their toes as she went on her rant

The fact that Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Beauty has one strike did not stop her from expressing her anger after the party on Saturday August 6.

The ex Miss Nigeria went on a rant and broke up with her in-house boyfriend Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the party.

Beauty and Groovy fight

In series of clips that have gone viral, Beauty was seen yelling at Groovy and she revealed that she had told him he could dance with anyone except Chomzy.

Groovy in the garden obviously seeing no wrong in what he did asked why his partner was insecure and Beauty yanked off her wig and hit him with it.

Groovy eventually revealed to some of his colleagues that he didn't actually dance with Chomzy but she came to meet him and it would not have been proper to push her away.

The other housematec could not relax through the fight in the house as many of them tried to placate Beauty while Groovy noted that the problem is that she doesn't trust him.

Watch videos below:

Nigerians react to Beauty's rant

thrift_nighty.more:

"If beauty is not careful, Omo she go house by disqualification o."

elizabethamani:

"This anger is no longer for TV! This is deadly!! It needs to be stopped asap before someone gets hurt!!!! It's not funny!"

plush_360:

"Cyph doing what Groovy should have done. She is high hence the heightened emotions. She just needs some form of validation. I don't think groovy is matured enough to handle her immaturity. Then again, it's just a game abi."

reggieskitchen2:

"Beauty is just soo insecure…..from the way she talks ehn it’s like she have issues. Talmabout I’m so pretty, do you know how many guys I have outside the house….screaming toxicity "

luchi_simi:

"We all need to apologise to erica,she dey learn work for were beauty dey"

leemahnadia:

"It's fake... She knew disqualification came with lot of goodies... Wereh just dey disguise so she can be disqualified and gain a lot outside not knowing people are wise.... Good luck to her if she succeed."

Groovy and ex-miss Nigeria Beauty caught in bed doing stuff

Something fishy went down in the Big Brother Naija Level Up house, as the immediate past Miss Nigeria, Beauty Etsanyi Tukura and Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, better known as Groovy, were seen together in bed.

The duo of Beauty and Groovy joined the show on Saturday, July 23rd, and it was less than 72 hours since they entered the BBNaija house.

The housemates were, however, caught on camera doing stuff under the duvet over the night in the house. In a video which surfaced online, they were both seen in the same bed, and their voices could be heard as they cuddled under the duvet.

