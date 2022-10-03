The Big Brother Naija 2022 edition came to an end with Phyna emerging as the winner of the multi-million naira prize

For the season's finale, the Level Up winner was dressed in a gorgeously-designed red dress by MrsSandraO

Speaking with Legit.ng, the creative director of the brand shared some details about the look including a cost estimate

Sunday, October 2, 2022, will forever remain a memorable date for Phyna as she emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija 2022 (Level Up) edition.

For the creative director of Sandra Onyemezir of MrsSandraO clothing brand, it is yet another achievement under her belt as she got to dress the season's winner.

Photos show the designer, Phyna and Ebuka. Credit: @mrssandrao

Source: Instagram

The season’s finale saw three ladies from the top six - Daniella, Chichi and Phyna - dressed in eye-catching designs by the celebrity brand.

In what turned out to be a joyous moment, Phyna snagged the title of winner, looking fabulous - and in her element - in a stunning red number

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Designer behind Phyna red dress gives details

In a chat with Legit.ng’s Kumashe Yaakugh, Onyemezir opened up about the inspiration for the dress which she revealed was brought to life in just a couple of days.

The designer revealed that she wanted to create something 'semi-avant-garde and high fashion with crystal stones and some form of structure'.

A cost estimate of the dress was given to be over N400,000 ($935).

She continued:

"I wanted to create a show-stopping dress befitting for the winner and the other female finalists. I’m grateful to my team and everyone at the atelier as all hands were on deck to bring our designs to life as we had little time to get their dresses ready. We started working on them a few days to the final."

On how she felt about the opportunity to dress some of the finalists, she had this to say:

"Oh it was great actually. I thoroughly enjoyed doing it."

BBNaija: Allysyn, 8 other Level Up stars dazzle in stunning ensembles for season's finale

The Big Brother Naija 2022 show came to an end on Sunday, October 2, and it saw Phyna emerge as the winner of the Level Up edition.

In attendance were the former housemates who were booted out before the finale, and they made sure to bring their fashion A-game.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how nine stars dressed up for the finale show.

Source: Legit.ng