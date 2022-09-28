Nigerian upcoming singer Fave has recounted the way she was treated by show promoters in Kenya

While appreciating her Kenyan fans for the show of love, she, however, revealed she received the worst hostile treatment from a show promoter in the country

The talented singer revealed that the show promoters cancelled her and the crew’s flights back to Lagos

One of Nigeria’s upcoming singers, Fave, is making headlines after she called out Kenyan show promoters over how they treated her and her team during their visit to the country.

Fave, in a post via her official Twitter handle, spoke about the hostile treatment she received in Kenya while adding that the show promoters' act of wickedness included cancelling her and her team’s flights back to Nigeria.

In her words:

“Kenyan fans thank you so much for the love but this has to be the worst hostile treatment we’ve ever received by show promoters. The last act of wickedness was canceling our flights back to Lagos. No love. I wish you guys the best.”

Fans react as Fave calls out Kenya show promoter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mwendi254:

"Sorry for the inconveniences and all that. So unfortunate that you had such an ordeal and experience in our beautiful country. Wasee huyu ni nani?"

dannyrezng:

"Abeg blacklist Kenya from your shows abeggggg. Till they learn to do better !!! Awon werrey!"

oluapolba:

"As Kenyans we don't do better. We do us. It starts from the top and we are all United in doing Kenyanese."

davidoarticle:

"All this other African countries and beefing Naija low key."

hon_tenacious:

"You people have to stop going to Kenya."

