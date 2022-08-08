While her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got to pleasing themselves under the sheet, Amaka stayed vigilant and kept watch

The Level-Up housemate quietly watched and strained her ears to get proper details of what was going on under the sheets

Different hilarious reactions have greeted Amaka's action as many people say they would love to see her do more vigilante work

Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Amaka turned standby spectator during the night while her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got wild under the sheets.

In the video sighted online, Amaka could not believe her eyes and ears as she quietly moved closer and tried to get more details.

Oblivious that anyone was watching them, Daniella and Khalid continued their business undisturbed.

Sitting still half-uprightly, Amaka fixed her gaze on the mound of human under the sheets.

Nigerians react to Amaka's security work

muobikeujunwa:

"Justice for Amaka "

peacechisom123:

"Amaka done turn security woman"

mummy_tee_:

"Amaka is the Bright O of this season."

kingjoshy___:

"Amaka ooooo please this girl till day 72 abeg "

campbellzz_collections:

"Amaka d investigative journalist."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"This Daniella be doing too much lately. Is this her first time of being with a man ni?"

zush_morash:

"She still on a mission to know who are these people that they are finishing condoms in the store room "

nmasleek:

"Amaka no dey disappoint "

laclyx:

"Amaka should have just entered their duvet to be sure "

aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"Amaka need to stay in that house."

Amaka breaks argues with Phyna

The Big Brother Naija show is a game of strategy and influence before one emerges winner and Amaka did not want to get lost in the mix.

In a video sighted online, Amaka was seen in a heated argument with Phyna who was held tightly by Bryan to avoid a physical fight.

According to Amaka, she doesn't have any back up outside the house like Phyna, and winning the game is largely based on what she does in the house.

Phyna tagged her teammate manipulative and on breaking free, revealed that Amaka had been talking about the other BBN house and how to get into the head of the strongest person.

