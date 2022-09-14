Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 love couple Sheggz and Bella are at it again, and this time it is all about the assurance

They were captured in a viral clip professing their undying love to each other during a recent discussion in the kitchen

Sheggz said to Bella that she was his dream woman, and Bella replied by saying she loves him so much and hates seeing him with other girls in the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, love couple Sheggz and Bella, aka Mr and Mrs Ikoyi, recently stirred up a controversial discussion after fans of the show caught the lovers on tape declaring their love for each other.

The former pro footballer, Sheggz said to Bella during a conversation in the kitchen that she was his dream woman, and the love-struck Bella too replied, saying she loves him so much.

Bella replied to her love interest's reassurance that she doesn't think he understands how much she's in love with him.

The former professional model further revealed that she gets very jealous whenever she sees him with other girls, even though she knows he is only with them because of a task.

After Bella's comment about jealousy, Sheggz replied by saying she had nothing to worry about because he had chosen her to be his wife and was crazy about her.

Watch the conversation below:

See some of the reactions the love declaration between the pair generated:

@olasunbookandeji:

"The way I see shegz he will be a faithful husband but his utterances sometimes is d problem if he can correct it Bella is good to go."

@gl.ory3149:

"As Ebuka don give am hint he no go fu*k up again na sweet sweet word he go Dey use nw."

@dear_kay_cee:

"You go dey believe Adam."

@ekuabek:

"Clout chaser they acted up when they saw the camera."

@topshot0312:

" my power couple , show me a perfect human being…"

BBNaija's Bella sidesteps the N100m goal, says if Sheggz is all she takes out of Biggie's house, she's happy with it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that BBNaija Level Up housemate Bella had got fans of the show talking after she spoke candidly on her feelings for Sheggz.

Bella and Sheggz are the only housemates whose 'ship' has faced little to no hurdle on the show, and the female star appears not to mind taking Sheggz home as her grand prize.

While conversing with Doyin, Bella revealed that she can no longer hide her feelings for Sheggz and that she likes him a lot.

