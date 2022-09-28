Afrobeats reality show, Naija Star Search, moved to the next stage of evicting the weakest contestants from the show

Team Gangali that many never gave a chance turned out to be the underdog on the show

Team Kenny and Team ID Cabasa came second and third behind Team Asha who many believed will make more impact

Afrobeats premiere music competition, Naija Star Search, has taken a new turn as Team ID Cabasa was the first to be served breakfast, eviction notice.

The organisers of the show introduced a new twist where the team with the lowest audience rating will be put on probation. The affected teammates are expected to go head to head and compete among themselves, an individual race where the weakest among the contestants would be eliminated.

In the first few weeks of the reality show, many had expected Teams Kenny and ID Cabasa to be the strongest of the three groups going by their anticedents in churning out hits upon hits in the Nigerian music industry in the past. But alas, Team Asha surprised all as an underdog, its members have been outstanding.

Team ID Cabasa members up for probation are Jadyboy, Greysky, Denerio, Esjay, TheKhaleed and Skimzo.

In the latest rating, all the teams performed various contemporary Afrobeats songs and at the end, Team Asha and Team Kenny performance was outstanding. Though Team ID Cabasa was given a thunderous ovation by the live audience, it was not enough to save them as they have been nominated for eviction.

Who will be the first contestant to be evicted from Team ID Cabasa, the weakest link? Will survival instinct make the weakest come out strongest? Time will tell.

