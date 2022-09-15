The BBNaija Level Up housemate Chomzy confronted her colleague Groovy over his relationship with Beauty

Chomzy wanted to know why he did not at least respect Beauty enough to wait some time before moving on to Phyna

According to Chomzy, Beauty’s love for Groovy got her disqualified and he moved on so fast after she left

The BBNaija Level Up housemates recently got into an interesting conversation about a disqualified housemate, Beauty.

Recall that Beauty got sent packing after just two weeks because she got violent during a fight over Groovy, her boo in the house.

BBNaija's Groovy defends himself as Chomzy tackles him for moving on from Beauty after her disqualification. Photos@ bigbronaija, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Some of the housemates, Phyna, Chomzy, Groovy, Eloswag, Chichi and Sheggz, were in the Level 3 house for their movie date.

While in Level 3, the conversation they were having became about the dynamics between Groovy and Beauty and then Phyna.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chomzy made sure to ask hard questions and told Groovy that Beauty got disqualified because she was in love with him. She noted that he did not give her respect by waiting at least one week before moving on.

Phyna, who was also seated at the table during the conversation, started to chip in defence of Groovy, but Chomzy was not having it. According to Chomzy, ‘the switch up was mad’.

Groovy defends himself on Beauty's situation

Groovy then went ahead to explain his side of the situation. According to him, things between him and Beauty started so fast and he tried to caution her about them taking it slow.

The pink-haired housemate added that they were just two days on the show when Beauty started to act very intense and stir drama which he was not comfortable with.

He noted that he saw Beauty and admitted that he was interested in getting to know her, but he did not want to move too fast because he had not met the others and did not want to rush.

Groovy went on to recount how Beauty got her first strike over him dancing with other ladies at their first Saturday night party in the house. Groovy noted it was their first party and everybody was only having fun and getting to know each other.

Watch the videos below:

The housemate continued to explain what went down with Beauty and concluded that he did not owe her any loyalty.

Internet users react to Chomzy and Groovy’s conversation about moving on from Beauty

Read what netizens had to say about the gist below:

Preyz_glow:

“Chomzy is so pained because she was also in love with groovy at the time..now seeing phyna and groovy together made her realize that there was no chance for her….she’s no talking like she cared about beauty,see scope.”

Annethon.essentials:

“Great question but this is not the person that should ask because she was equally ready to jump in.”

Fragilestarr:

“Groovy was demeaned, debased and was physically assaulted by Beauty but he should give her grace before moving on. Incase some of you have forgotten, Beauty threw a transmitter on Groovy, called him names even said his di*ck was small so what loyalty does she owe him? It's unfair how you guys were standing up for Bella just from verbal abuse from Sheggz, asked Biggie or Ebuka to act which they did and see Sheggz has changed. So we want good mental health for Bella but not for Gtoovy? Why does the time he moved on matters? Shouldn't he do what he needed to do to revert back. Let us he telling the honest truth no matter who we stan. We always want the best for the women on BBN but never same for the men in matters like this.”

Lizzieshine:

“Chomzy that is asking Groovy questions up and down wanted Groovy by all means, chasing him around in big brother since they emerged. Don’t mind her. Her eyes are still on Groovy. You have been evicted do you pack your load and leave.”

Evangel_books:

“The summary is Groovy moved to Phyna. Beauty and Groovy was forced relationship. Chomsy is still painned that she didn't get Groovy. Haters can now rest from Phyna. Glory be to God!!!”

Beautiful_nikky:

“It’s a game,so they should forget about loyalty even phyna and groovy might not continue outside the house,so they should rest.”

Itz_treashy:

“He really doesn’t owe her any loyalty and that’s on period .”

Mosunmola_peperenpe:

“He doesn’t owe her any loyalty tbh.”

Unusualgroophy:

“Groovy I’m proud of you!! I love you! Thank you for opening up even just a little .”

Firma_de_wendyz:

“Yes he doesn’t owe her any loyalty. It’s just 2week of romance in the house and can not vouch for beauty in the real world.”

Interesting.

Tacha and Mercy, other biggest BBNaija rivalries that rocked social media

The BBNaija reality show has survived for seven seasons, considering that it has been able to bring fans heavy doses of drama, among other things.

Fans of the reality show have been known to get excited when controversial things happen on the show. They even term shows without great rivalries as boring. According to them, they are there for the ‘vawulence’.

In its seven seasons, the BBNaija show has had some of the biggest celebrity rivalries to rock social media.

Source: Legit.ng