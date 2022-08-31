BBNaija Level Up star, Daniella, recently left social media buzzing over her antics under the sheets with Dotun

During the late hours of the night, she and Dotun got more than cosy under the duvet in the Head of House lounge

Daniella’s conduct became a trending topic online considering that she had done the same with Khalid before he got evicted

BBNaija Level Up star, Daniella, has got people calling her different names online after she was seen under the sheets with Dotun.

After the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were merged, Dotun showed his interest in Daniella and her response was not clear until their recent antics under the sheets.

Dotun won the Head of House title for the sixth week and he chose Daniella to enjoy the perks that comes with it including staying in the HOH lounge together.

BBNaija stars Daneilla and Dotun under the duvet. Photos: @bigbronaija, @daniellapeters_official, @thedotunoloniyo

Source: Instagram

On just their second night in the lounge, the two housemates were seen getting things going under the duvet in the middle of the night while their co-stars slept.

The video made the rounds online and it got people talking considering that Daniella was also spotted under the sheets many times with fellow co-star, Khalid, before his eventual eviction.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Daniella and Dotun under the duvet

Daniella and Dotun’s actions became a trending topic on social media with the female star taking most of the hit from fans. Read some of their comments below:

demo__uk

Proof that w0men too can cheat when you’re not around for a very short while.

Iam_lizqueen:

“Mmmmmnn this girl.”

Ebycandi:

“She no dey tire”

Im_anwuli:

“She go go round.”

Toluwanimi_:

“Ahan Daniella only you!!”

Tomisinstar1:

“See who khalid is rooting for.. Girl no get sense.. lacks self control.”

Igwillomiracle:

“Normal normal daniella no b my fav, but I’ll keep voting for her till she gets pregnant. Cos she deserves the best.”

Dbraid_shop:

“Pastor pikin❤️”

Chinweze.co:

“And to think she was the first person to condemn Phyna about lack of self control - The universe just have a way of telling us we can’t control emotions.”

Maamefosua49:

“Hmmm when people are trying to forgive this girl of what happened with Khalid, she is rather putting more fire hmmm. I nearly voted her but I told myself to wait till the last day of voting if she don't misbehave n disrespect herself with Dotun.”

Cordywills:

“ I laugh in Spanish but she was quick to judge Groophyyy, Lmaooo.”

R_u_k_k_y_gold:

“Danielle na slow poison oh shaaaaa I feel for Khalid.”

Dupelala23:

“Na her husband sha no travel leave her with their fine neighbor before water go pass gari.”

Only1yada:

“If we talk they will say we're judging her, so stay strong and enjoy yourself dear. Keep it up .”

Nawa o.

