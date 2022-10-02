The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition is set to drop the curtains of Biggie's house on the 2 of October 2022, bringing an end to enthralling season 7 of the reality TV show

The Edo-born hype woman Phyna has been announced as the winner of the BBNaija show season seven, with the singer Bryann emerging as the 1st runner-up

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted the four main reasons why the hype woman was able to beat other housemates to the N100m grand prize

The biggest and most popular reality TV show in Africa, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, the Level Up edition, came to an end on the 2 of October 2022 and fans' favourite Ijeoma Josephina better known as Phyna, emerged as the winner of the N100m prize money.

Legit.ng, after watching closely how the intricacies of the show unfolded throughout this year's show, we would break down in this article five reasons why Phyna emerged as the winner of the 2022 BBNaija Level Up edition.

Reasons why BBNaija star Phyna emerged as the winner of the 2022 show. Photo credit:@unusualphyna/@bigbrothernaija

Source: Instagram

1. Large fan base:

Right from the start of the show, Phyna boasts one of the largest fan bases and followership.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She was already quite popular on TikTok as a comic content creator. She was the first none public figure who, at the time, all the housemates entered Biggie's house to get verified on Instagram.

2. Very Competitive:

Phyna is very competitive and led her team several times during the show to win different tasks. She was also the second female to emerge as a Head of House (HoH) during the 2022 season of the show. She also won some individual tasks too.

3. Her loyalty to her relationship with Groovy:

Also, how she handled her relationship with Groovy while in the house was hugely appreciated. Phyna and Groovy only started dating after Beauty assaulted Groovy for dancing with her.

4. Owning up to her street personality and Identity:

The hype priestess, as she famously was called on the show, was always owning up to her background and never feigned to show she was an actual street mafia and a complete Edo-babe.

The street showed up for her and pushed her to the win. And these are the reasons why Phyna would get to go home with the following prizes as the winner of the BBNaija 2022 show.

List of prizes won by Phyna

50m cash

Brand new Innoson car

A year's supply of Pepsi

A year's supply of Dano Milk

An all-expense paid trip to Dubai for 2

A wide margin spotted as official voting results show how Phyna defeated Bryann

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Level Up season finally ended during the Sunday grand finale show that saw Phyna emerge as the winner.

Shortly after Ebuka announced Phyna as the winner, official voting results were released showing how fans of the show voted for their favourite housemates.

Daniella was at the bottom of the poll with only 1.89% votes, while Chichi followed her closely with 2.4%.

Source: Legit.ng