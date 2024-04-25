Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing CEO’s body structure in her latest dance video has caused a buzz

The public figure showcased her back while dancing in a recent video posted on her official Instagram page

Many netizens had questions about Blessing CEO’s body with some of them likening her to a man

Controversial relationship blogger, Blessing ‘CEO’ Okoro, is back in the news over her physical appearance following her recent post.

The socialite caused a stir after she took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing.

Blessing CEO's dance video causes str. Photos: @officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The clip started with Blessing CEO’s back facing the camera in her gold-halter-necked top as she whined her waist. Her body was marked with a series of tattoos as she danced.

The relationship blogger, who recently paid homage to river goddesses, was seen vibrating as she tried to get her backside to move while she danced, all to no avail. She eventually turned to face the camera and continued her steps.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO’s dance video:

jojowire_18:

“How woman go get back like man.”

frodwire2003:

“I been think say nah man way wear wig .”

offical_kim_bella09:

“With ur rough tattoos how this video take sweet for ur eyes ehh werey baby .”

official_nancybecky:

“The back is not giving .”

yubee_goldie:

“Omo..e be like nah Stone dey yansh o.”

firstladyotega:

“Shake what your doctors gave you.”

beauty2162:

“Daaah.. blessing get masculine structure oh ahh .”

Wisdom1702:

“Nothing wey smoke no fit do.”

thiagodavid5621:

“@officialbblessingceo 60 years old nyash .”

queen_delight01:

“Back be like man ”

Big_jbh:

“Wetin the be this rock bikonu why forcing it to shake .”

VDM releases song on Blessing CEO, Iyabo Ojo, others

Nigerian social media user Martin Vincent Otse, best known by the moniker Verydarkman, has buzzed the internet with a clip of his latest music project.

The social media sensation, who has yet to reveal his music inclination, recently teased his fans and followers with a snippet of a song he featured in.

The single titled "Don't Play" had VDM calling out the names of popular showbiz personalities he has had clashes with in the past, such as Iyabo Ojo and Blessing CEO.

Source: Legit.ng