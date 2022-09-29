BBNaija Level Up star, Sheggz’s treatment of Bella on the reality show has continued to be a trending topic on social media

Sheggz was recently on the hot seat while being interviewed by media personality, Elozonam, on their relationship

Elozonam mentioned times when Sheggz had come off as being verbally abusive to Bella and the housemate defended himself

BBNaija Level Up star, Sheggz, has continued to answer questions and defend himself over his treatment of Bella on the reality show.

During one of his media rounds, Sheggz was interviewed by media personality and ex-BBNaija star, Elozonam.

Elozonam did not seem fazed by Sheggz’ defenses and also asked tough questions on how the Level Up star came off as verbally abusing Bella.

Elozonam mentioned that Sheggz and Bella were fighting a lot and it became people’s business considering how the fights were. To that, the housemate responded by saying it was all about perspective then went ahead to explain how he plays with his guys in England with abusive words.

To that, Elozonam noted that it was a different thing if they were playing and added that Sheggz had been known to go off on Bella in serious situations when they were obviously not joking.

Sheggz explained that things were already going round about his name within two days of him being on the show and it already subconsciously affected how people saw him.

According to him, he and Sheggz only had serious disagreements on three occasions on the show compared to all the times they were good.

On a final note, Sheggz added that he is just 26 and he is learning. He also explained that Bella is an amazing woman in his life and they have differences they are working on.

Nigerians react as Sheggz defends his treatment of Bella to Elozonam

Read what social media users had to say about it below:

shemjlp:

“This one will just corner her away from people that will make her see the truth and continue dealing with her.”

eyebloggz_styling:

“Elozonam did better than even all the professional OAPs”

caroline_mavuso:

“This is a serious cry for help. Not shocked at all justifying and defending himself as always , he will not own up to his mistakes!!!”

midesmart:

“All I know is if Bella insisted on marrying sheggs,her family members watched the whole show and what transpired ,I’m sure Bella siblings would be against the relationship their love is sweet but toxic in so many ways except they both agree to adjust and work on it sheggs is not as bad as people labeled him thou.”

ayodelemikinaki:

“It is the way he tries to always put down the Nigerian people,their ways and customs for me..Any small thing like this “in england”,like we didn’t have Mike Edwards on this same show who is even more deep rooted in England than him… he shouldn’t have come on a Nigerian reality show if he couldn’t conform IMO.. for the Bella issue,not my biz,wether he is good for her or bad for her,she herself would know the truth when they date outside biggies house.”

lmaobonganne:

“Sheggz is out he will learn from his mistakes people are still in the house doing worst not taking side but we should always give people chance to learn and change.”

