Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate Deji has revealed during a conversation with his male colleagues Giddyfia and Dotun that he has cautioned Chichi to stop choking him

The professional model made this revelation when Giddyfia was lamenting bitterly about his love interest Amaka being overbearing

Deji responded to the complaints from his colleague, advising him to step up and not let some girl he had just met limit him from fully expressing himself

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 Level Up edition housemate Deji has revealed during a discussion with his male colleagues in the house that he recently had to caution his love interest Chichi not to become clingy or overbearing.

The tall, good-looking professional male model, who had just started dating his love interest Chichi for barely seven days, revealed that he had to caution her when it began to seem she was becoming domineering.

Deji slams Chichi to stop choking and limiting him Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/@dejimorafa

Source: Instagram

Deji shared this with his colleagues during a conversation with Giddyfia and Dotun. Giddyfia had been complaining bitterly that his love interest Amaka was becoming too overbearing for him and choking him.

Watch the male BBNaija housemates talk about their ladies in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See how fans of the reality TV show to Deji's revelation and Giddyfia's complaints below:

@___chidera_:

"I no come understand amaka own."

@revachyke:

"Tall dark an handsome don tire God abeg o."

@gl.ory3149:

"All the girls this season dey mumu too much wat a life."

@asa_igbo1:

"Giddyfia should keep quiet"

@ijeom.a4:

"Ladies in this season are so desperate."

@titi.dhu:

"Buh Deji , you should stop leading her now."

@beauty_osho:

"Chai how I wish say groovy dey their midst oooo chai I be wan see something b4 oooo ."

Fans react as BBNaija stars Chichi and Deji get cosy in the pool, seriously grinding on each other

Legit.ng recalls reporting that things got quite intense between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates Deji and Chichi during their fun time at the pool party.

The duo sparked dating rumours during their time in the house after declaring that they both share a crush for one another and vowed to only be with each other and ignore other crushes.

They took their romance game a notch higher during the recent pool party as they got quite freaky with each other in the pool.

Source: Legit.ng