The Saturday night party is usually a moment of fun for BBNaija housemates and the Level-Up contestants are not left out

On Saturday August 6, the housemates in both houses reunited for a night of fun and a lot went down

From potential lovers reuniting, to surprising moments on the dancefloor, the Level-Up stars did not hold back

The Saturday night party was a night of fun for both level one and two housemates as they reunited to groove on the dancefloor.

The dress code was high street fashion as the Level-Up stars showed up in jackets, shades and other 'hippy' outfits.

Cyph and Doyin kiss as they reunite at Saturday night party Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

As expected, there were moments of slow whine and dancing on the floor as well as opportunities for potential lovers in different houses to catch up with each other.

Check out moments in video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Housemates warming up as they check out the exciting set-up for the night.

Amaka and Phyna gave people the vibes as they showed off their moves and vibes in front of the cameras.

DJ came prepared to get the housemates to shake their bodies and Chi Chi shook more than her body on the dancefloor.

Doyin and Cyph in different houses reunite and they took off from where they parted last time with a kiss before settling into the party.

Deji and Ilebaye got people questioning what was going on in Biggie's house as they whined against each other while others danced.

Head of House Hermes also got in on the action with Ilebaye. Chomzy came in to separate them at what seemed to be the beginning of a kiss.

Beauty breaks up with Groovy as they fight after Saturday night party

The fact that Big Brother Naija Level-Up housemate Beauty has one strike did not stop her from expressing her anger after the party on Saturday August 6.

The ex Miss Nigeria went on a rant and broke up with her in-house boyfriend Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the party.

In series of clips that have gone viral, Beauty was seen yelling at Groovy and she revealed that she had told him he could dance with anyone except Chomzy.

Source: Legit.ng