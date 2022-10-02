The BBNaija Level Up season had its last Saturday night party and it saw evicted housemates joining finalists in the house

As expected, the house witnessed a lot of drama with some ex-housemates refusing to interact with their fellow participants

Legit.ng compiled some videos that highlight moments from the party and social media users had different things to say

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is in its finale weekend and housemates got to experience their last party in the house.

As with previous seasons, evicted participants were all invited into Biggie’s house for one last time to party with the finalists of the season.

Ex-housemates storm house for last Saturday party. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, evicted housemate, Beauty, also got an invite and she joined her fellow BBNaija stars to enjoy the Saturday party.

Check out a video showing the moment the housemates got reunited below:

Doyin, Beauty, Chizzy, Amaka, Deji, Dotun, Chizzy, Eloswag, Diana, Chomzy among others were all at their Saturday best.

Check them rocking the dance floor below:

Amaka didn't seem to be in the mood for interaction as she kept to herself most of the time on the dance floor.

Amaka, Groovy and Beauty ignore Phyna

The party didn't exactly go in the way Phyna had envisaged as some of her closest friends refused to interact with her.

Beauty paid no mind to Phyna. Groovy was not enthusiastic about reuniting and Amaka simply kept to herself.

Daniella wasn't left out of the silent treatment as well as her former love interest, Khalid, paid no mind to her at the party.

Social media users react

kvng_anita0 said:

"Was Daniella expecting Khalid to continue with her after her escapade with dotun under the duvet. She is a big joker. She should better still with Adekunle make she no lose the for 3 leagues at ones."

iam_uzotexy said:

"I just have 1 question for everyone if you were Khalid what would you do?"

mhizz_elma said:

"I don’t agree with the fact that phyna greeted beauty. Buh for Amaka am a little surprised cos I don’t think it should be because of a guy that should make her act cold towards phyna. Even the guy said in his interview that he is not attracted to Amaka . So what’s up."

wanzief_gavy said:

"Phyna's hypocrisy needs to be studied this season ."

maryjanecent01 said:

"Amaka dey do like ogbanje sometimes abeg, save all this energy for reunion and have fun jare."

kikiskona said:

"Amaka attitude no be here, as for shegg e no dey dat party he is just physically present, bemi dey carry am go where e nor know."

Pere runs online poll for BBNaija Level Up winner, Braynn wins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former BBNaija housemate, Pere Egbi, has been invested in the ongoing season of the show and he made some predictions.

The reality star predicted Phyna as the winner of the season, while Bryann and Adekunle would follow closely after her.

To put his predictions to test, the Shine Ya Eyes star ran an online poll, but Bryann emerged as the preferred winner.

