A video of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates of season 7, Deji and Chi Chi getting raunchy in the sheets, has sparked a controversial discussion online

BBNaija is one of the most popular reality TV shows ever in Nigeria, but sometimes some of its content comes across as offensive to a lot of persons

Chi Chi and Deji, who is a fake housemate and was recently evicted, were seen riding each other in an aggressive romp session

A video clip of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates in the Level Up edition has surfaced online of them engaged in a seriously intense romp session.

The two housemates caught on tape this time getting freaky in the sheets were Chi Chi and the recently evicted fake housemate Deji. Both contestants shared an intense within-the-sheet moment that has got many people talking online.

Caught on tape moment Deji and Chi Chi got freaky in bed Photo credit: @dejimorafa/@remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Deji, who is on the show as a fake housemate, sent on a mission by Biggie to disrupt ships forming in the house, seems to have lost track of his mission on the show and got involved with Chi Chi.

The fake housemate was kicked-off the show during the last eviction show on Sunday, September 4, 2022. This video of him and Chi Chi involved in a romp session has been suggested by many as the reason for his eviction.

@jenifa_ivyy:

"Na rubbish them kon do this year."

@05nmoka:

"U guys really need the full video cus it wasint a small freaky freely."

@ammyrossy24:

"Chi chi tell una she send una papa free her joor Deji may send buh chi chi no send."

@food_emporium:

"This year na full time blue acting."

@lihzie_little:

"No wonder, he said he’s going to miss her ."

@rachynaa:

"Useless show."

@mandybless_enya:

"This season house mate na the only thing them know be that."

Source: Legit.ng