For housemates, participating in the BBNaija reality show comes with many perks; one is that many of them would end up becoming public figures after leaving the house

Another is that many would get verified on major social media platforms in the country, from Twitter to Instagram

In the ongoing Level Up edition, Phyna was the first housemate to get verified on Instagram, and other housemates have since been verified as well

With less than three days to the end of this year's Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show themed Level Up edition, housemates have made different achievements for themselves, and one of them is becoming a public figure once the show ends.

Evicted housemates are already making waves, with many going on media tours, while those left in the house are also in the news.

Level Up housemates that have been verified on Instagram. Credit: @beautytukura @bryann @phynaofficial

One of the achievements for housemates is to be recognised and verified on major social media platforms, with some of them already having the blue tick on IG.

See housemates mates that have been verified on Instagram below:

1. Beauty Tukura

2.Rachel Edwards

3. Bella Okagbue

4. Pyhna

5. Bryann

Fans congratulate reality stars

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eddybesh_:

"Big Bella . Congratulations baby ."

hyra_stitches:

"Congratulations big BELLA … Rebelz hope you are still voting."

mii_nee_:

"Really happy for her."

annie.dago.90:

"E Choke Energy Energy oppor oppor oppor ."

jennifer_uzochukwu_:

"Phyna their mama ."

obadaelizabeth:

"Awwnn friends that win together verified together❤️⚡."

esohe.23:

"Small nyansh dey shake o....Congrats to her❤️❤️❤️❤️."

comfort.henry:

"I love Racheal so much.. she’s a hard worker."

tlotlykhabele:

"God when will they verify Dochy any congratulations Rachel."

BBNaija reality star Lucy celebrates after being verified on Instagram

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate, Lucy Edet Essien, took to social media to announce that her Instagram page had finally been verified, which is indeed a big deal for most celebrities.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality star excitedly shared the news with her fans and also praised the people who helped her with the process.

To make it special, Lucy posted a photo where she donned an off-shoulder gold dress and held a glass of wine in the air.

