Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has suffered a major blow as Zacchaeus Adangor tendered his resignation barely 24 hours after he was redeployed

Adangor was the commissioner for justice and attorney general of the state, but the governor redeployed him to the ministry of special duties at the governor's office

He was considered a loyalist of former governor Nyesom Wike, and in his resignation letter, alleged that Governor Fubara has recently been obstructing him on duty

Port Harcourt, Rivers - There is fresh tension in Rivers state as Governor Siminalayi Fubara's commissioner for justice and the state attorney general, Zacchaeus Adangor, tendered his resignation to the office of the secretary to the state government.

In a resignation sighted by Legit.ng, the former commissioner alleged that the governor has been obstructing and preventing him from performing his duty by directing him "not to defend, oppose, or appear against the suit instituted" against the state.

Rivers commissioner loyal to Wike resigns Photo Credit: Zacchaeus Adangor, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Governor Fubara redeploys 2 commissioners

Adangor, recently redeployed by the governor to the office of special duties at the governor's office, rejected the redeployment and resigned to defend his integrity and preserve his reputation.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Governor Fubara redeployed Adangor and commissioner for finance Isaac Kamalu to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment on Tuesday, April 23.

The governor also ordered that the affected commissioners immediately hand over to their permanent secretaries as their redeployment was with immediate effects.

Rivers: Why Governor Fubara's commissioner resigned

However, Adangor alleged that the governor hired and sponsored persons who instituted suits against his office and the government of Rivers state and Fubara directed him not to defend, oppose or appear in the suit.

Adangor said:

“Having dutifully served the government and good people of Rivers State as a member of the Rivers State executive council for five years, it has become imperative for me to quit the administration to preserve my reputation. I wish the administration of His Excellency well.”

The former commissioner was one of the loyalists of former governor Nyesom Wike in Fubara's cabinet. Fubara and Wike disagreed for six months after the former got into power.

See the resignation letter here:

Source: Legit.ng