Celebrity relationships have always been a thing of excitement for fans who get giddy at the thought of two of their favourite stars being together

Although the relationships of celebs like Banky and Adesua, Adekunle Gold and Simi appear more recent, there have been others way before them

Legit.ng takes a trip down memory line and highlights some celebrity relationships that happened but never stayed long enough

The argument that celebrity relationships or marriages always end up in disaster hasn’t stopped these superstars from going after their heart's desires.

Interestingly, some relationships in recent times have proven some naysayers wrong and given them a cause to reconsider their takes on celeb relationships being a recipe for disaster.

4 celebrity relationships that happened but never led to marriage. Photo: thenetng/dailypost

Source: UGC

The likes of Adekunle Gold and Simi, Banky W and Asua Etomi, among others have rekindled the hope of fans who love to see their favourite stars come together and start a family.

However, before these much-adored couples, there have also been several similar celebrity unions that had some form of hope before things took a different turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1 Genevieve and Dbanj

This was one celebrity relationship that many people desperately wanted to blossom. On the one hand, Dbanj remains one of the finest entertainers in the industry, on the other hand, Genevieve Nnaji remains a screen icon.

Rumours of their relationship especially became more prominent around 2009/2010 when Nnaji made a cameo appearance in Dbanj’s Fall in Love video.

They never came out to confirm their relationship but they did spark a lot of reactions.

2. Timaya and Empress

Just like the case of Dbanj and Genevieve, this is another singer and actress relationship that a lot of people may have forgotten.

Empress Njamah and Timaya had a well-publicized relationship, that unfortunately, did not end well for both parties.

They had a messy breakup that saw the singer collecting an automobile he purchased for the Nollywood diva.

3. Jim Iyke and Nadia Buari

Young movie lovers may not be able to wrap their heads around the fact that these two superstars were an item in the past.

The Nollywood colleagues had a much-publicized relationship in 2013 and things seemed to have picked up after they were both in a reality show together.

These days, they are both living their separate lives and have hardly been seen in the same movie projects.

4 Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim

The actress has moved way past her episode with Iceberg but they were indeed an item at some point.

Things got messy between Ibrahim and Iceberg after the rapper cheated on her with his ex-lover.

During one of her interviews, the actress disclosed that she started to suspect after he kicked against making their relationship public.

BBNaija's Khafi and Gedoni expecting new child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija reality stars Khafi and Gedoni took a break from the social media hiatus to share an important life update with fans and followers

The lovebirds announced that they are expecting their second child together with an adorable video post

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovers who met inside the BBNaija house

Source: Legit.ng