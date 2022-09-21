Former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Amaka sparked reactions online when she spoke about her time in Biggie's house

The reality star noted that Phyna played a smart one on her as she was supposed to be the one who will be with Groovy

She maintained that Phyna was meant talk to Groovy about her and Nigerians have reacted differently to her revelation

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star, Amaka during a recent interview recounted her experience with some of her colleagues in the house.

During the interview, Amaka noted that she was supposed to be Groovy's partner because Phyna urged her to go for him by telling her all the qualities he possessed.

Amaka speaks on relationship with Phyna and Groovy. Credit: @the_real_amaka @groovymono @unusualphyna

She also maintained that while she was preparing herself to listen to Phyna's advice to go for Groovy, she discovered they were already together.

According to her:

"Phyna was supposed to talk Groovy on my behalf because she had already gingered me a whole lot by telling me the guy is cool and all."

Watch her interview:

Nigerans react to Amaka's revelation

Social media users have reacted differently to Amaka's revelation about how Phyna conered her by taking Groovy from her, most of them slammed her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Florenceadese:

"Your Media round is abt Phyna & Groovy.... what a shame!"

Margaretakpabi:

"Amaka abeg move on! This nonsense is becoming irritating, you never see man before?"

Kungkiomercy:

"Gosh you people leave my Phyna alone Phyna this Phyna that."

Faithposh5493:

"Wow Phyna na real highlights for all this housemates this season o,,las season no get one special person like this wowwwwww Phyna d elephant,,,.. biggie thank u for phyna if not this year for boring."

Anthonyaikodon:

"This one never still get sense even outside the house."

Memunaabago21:

"But there's a video where Amaka was telling groovy that she thinks Phyna like him more than her so he can go ahead with it."

___Fabulous_lily:

"Your media round is just all about Phyna and Groovy as you no fit sell yourself inside instead of you to sell yourself out."

