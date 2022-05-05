The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show came to an end many months ago but a lot of fan bases were created from it

The Reunion show is around the corner and a number of season six stars have already started causing drama on social media

Legit.ng will have a look at some of the highlights from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season that had Nigerians talking

The BBNaija reality show was one that kept many Nigerians glued to their TV screens for many weeks and housemates who went into the house as strangers, came out with large fan bases on social media.

Despite the show ending many months ago, there are still a number of notable moments that will remain talking points for Nigerians whenever the Shine Ya Eye edition is the topic of discussion.

Seeing as the BBNaija Reunion show is around the corner, Legit.ng will have a throwback of some unforgettable moments from the sixth season of the reality show.

Highlights from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season ahead of Reunion show. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

1. Whitemoney and Pere’s fight:

This was perhaps one of the greatest highlights from the Shine Ya Eye season. It happened that one of the housemates, Pere, had great distrust for his co-star, Whitemoney’s motives, and noted that his presence in the kitchen was a strategy for him to win voters’ hearts. This feeling soon developed from a grudge into a full blown argument with Pere challenging Whitemoney to repeat something he had said while playing a game with the other co-stars.

This fight earned Pere a lot of fans and also enemies as many Nigerians on social media claimed he tried to bully Whitemoney. Interestingly, Pere later became a favourite of viewers as time went on and they started to call him The General.

2. Angel and Boma’s fight:

One thing about the BBNaija show is that many people from different backgrounds and age groups are gathered together in the house. However, one of the housemates, Boma, appeared to view Angel as beneath him seeing as he was many years older than her. The duo had a heated fight after Boma accused Angel of spilling things they had done in the Executive Lounge to others. During the argument, Boma age-shamed Angel and also made comments about her mental health. This fight caused a lot of buzz on social media.

3.Tega and Boma’s situationship:

Tega went into the BBNaija show as a married woman and it was understandable that all the male housemates gave her space. However, things took another turn after she was seen having intimate moments with her co-star, Boma, in the Executive Lounge and even during tasks as they kissed openly. This caused quite an uproar on social media and it came as no surprise that Tega went home soon after that. After her eviction, the mother of one claimed she had an understanding with her husband before going for the show and that what took place between her and Boma was just drama and nothing serious.

4. Saga crying over Nini:

The Shine Ya Eye edition gave viewers its fair share of ‘crazy in love’ housemates such as Saga. He seemed very smitten by his petite co-star, Nini. This led to Biggie giving him a task of not talking to Nini for some time, a task he failed woefully. Nini was then challenged by Biggie to leave the main house into a secret room for a reward. After Saga noticed that she was no longer in the house, he seemed to fall apart and was seen crying profusely. Many Nigerians on social media called him names but the reality star noted that Nini’s sudden disappearance from the house reminded him of his mother’s death.

5. Liquorose’s dance steps:

One BBNaija housemate who was very unproblematic on the show but seemed to become a menace on the dance floor was Liquorose. Every Saturday Night party was a highlight because of her energetic steps that trended on social media. Sometimes, fans of the show were left amused by her moves while others noted that she didn’t move in tune with the beat.

6. Pere and Angel compete for finalist spot:

As the Shine Ya Eye show drew to its end, Pere and Angel were fake evicted from the show. However, they were both taken to a white room where they both played a Double Jeopardy game to determine who would go back into the main house and reunite with other finalists. Both housemates were however made to rejoin the others after the need for the game itself drew controversy from viewers on social media. Many of them accused the show organizers of trying to favor one housemate over the other.

7. Whitemoney emerges as winner:

This BBNaija housemate seemed to be the clear winner of the show right from the start and many were already expecting it when he was announced as the person to take home the grand prize. He also beat Liquorose, who already had a fanbase before entering the show.

