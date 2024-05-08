Nigerian vocalist Simisola Kosoko has expressed her opinion on women in the music industry being intentionally pitted against themselves

Simi, who was on a podcast show, Way Up With Lee, was asked if she felt like women are made to oppose one another

As per the singer's remark, it happens a lot of times, and it's mostly because there are fewer women than men in entertainment

Simi Kosoko, married to singer Adekunle Gold, has weighed in on the phenomenon of women being pushed against each other in a bid to cause rivalry.

While on a foreign podcast, the mother-of-one shared that competition sometimes gets intense and unnecessary.

Nigerian singer Simi recently lamented about female singer's in the music industry constantly getting pitted against each other. Credit: @symplysimi

Simi speaks on female rivalry in the industry

The Nigerian songwriter contributed to a conversation about female rivalry in the music industry with Podcaster Angela Yee.

She agreed and noted that it does get highly intense and distracting sometimes. She remarked that such is unnecessary as they can all thrive.

The Joromi crooner mentioned that comparisons get worse when someone new breaks out. The host also applauded Simi and Tiwa Savage for having a song together.

See video of Simi's interview here:

Recall that Simi made headlines recently after she addressed dating rumors with producer Samklef.

Samklef had previously gone off on Twitter to rant about making Simi who she is and gave reasons for not asking her out.

Addressing the allegations, Simi claimed not to know who Samklef is.

See how netizens are reacting to Simi's comment

Legit.ng put together some reactions by netizens. See some below:

@ jedishola:

"This girl is beautiful sha."

@thewavng:

"Always love hearing Simi speak!"

@__fehintola__:

"So eloquent and smart."

@___realdee:

"She speaks facts."

@herdivine_presence:

"Great and accurate observation! The love that Simi has shown others in the industry over the years, (at least, according to my estimation), has not been thoroughly reciprocated. However, I am just an outsider looking in, so I can acknowledge that I may be wrong about my observation. Nevertheless, Simi has tried to balance the scales by showing fellow female artist unconditional-love and support. Everyone has a unique and different gifts, and talent to share with the world. Simi is beautiful, talented, humble, confident, and she is not a hater."

@whitesageandcrystals.ng:

"Facts."

@dulcet_couture:

"Woman don suffer oo , lowo everybody"

