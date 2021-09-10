BBNaija’s Boma has had to clear the air for the umpteenth time as it regards his ‘situationship’ with Tega during his time in Biggie’s house

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawaode, Boma gave his words that he never said anything about Tega’s body part having a fishy odour

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate also used the opportunity to emphasize that they didn’t have intercourse but only cuddled and kissed a lot

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, has once again cleared the air about some misconceptions trailing his relationship in the house with married ex-housemate, Tega Dominic.

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode opened about one of the controversial issues that has caused him a lot of backlash from fans of the show.

BBNaija: Boma speaks on Tega's issue, says there was no intercourse. Photo: @bomaakpore/@its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Recall that the reality star had been accused of telling fellow housemate, Pere, that he caught wind of a fish odour from one of Tega’s body parts.

The comment had caused many to lash at Boma while describing him as a “kiss and tell’ who also got involved with a married woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In his clarification, Boma stated that the comment only came to be during a game played by the housemates.

According to him, the game required housemates to ask the most obscene questions about each other without necessarily giving any response.

He confidently added that if the clips from the house are revisited there wouldn’t be anyone showing him say such about Tega.

On allegations of sleeping with her, Boma maintained that people are only jumping on assumptions of what they think happened under the duvet.

The ex-housemate gave assurances that he and Tega only kissed, cuddled and never went all the way to have actual intercourse.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Genesis Nnaemeka Ajah said:

"I only wondered why it had to be him. Out of all the guys, why did it have to be him? Was it a strategy? He doesn’t owe anyone any explanations anyway but he shouldn’t have allowed it to be him."

Torch Light said:

"Quit apologizing, you've done it once anyone that wishes to listen should and if they dont want to listen then they're all set. It was a matter of two consenting adults so."

Oluwunmi Ajakaiye said:

"Nigerians let’s move on o.Let them be I beg .Enough hate pls.Hate doesn’t help anybody."

Pa Jero said:

"Nigerians can attack people anyhow they forget is a reality show it is called a game I dey shame for all of una."

Boma 'knock' Cubana Chiefpriest over Tega's issue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija’s Boma on media rounds fresh off eviction from the house and he has tackled several issues regarding his relationship with Tega.

During a recent interview, the ex-housemate heavily came hard at socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, who had called him out for allegedly sleeping with Tega.

Without mincing his words, Boma made it clear that Cubana should steer clear and stop talking about him.

Source: Legit Newspaper