BBNaija: Pere and Angel out of the House but not the Show, Tasked to Play 'Intense Game'
- Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, was the first of the housemates to be evicted from the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes house
- Following his shocking eviction from the house, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed that Pere was asked to leave the house but not the show
- Shortly after three evictions had taken place, Angel was also asked to leave the house, and she subsequently joined Pere
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
In what turned out to be an interesting twist, Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Pere, was the first among the housemates up for eviction, to leave.
While fans were still battling with the shock of the sudden eviction, host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that he was evicted from the house but not from the show.
Recall Pere alongside Whitemoney, Nini, Saga, Queen, and Angel are up for eviction and at least two persons will leave the show.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Angel joins Pere
Just like Pere, Angel was also asked to leave the Big Brother house.
Both housemates were put in the White Room where Big Brother asked them to play a 'game of trucks'.
According to Big Brother, whoever wins the game will have a chance to walk back into the house to become one of the finalists of the Shine Ya Eyes edition.
Pere gets emotional
Meanwhile, Pere Egbi was emotional when Biggie, during his diary session, asked him about the important people in his life.
Pere had missed his girlfriend who was a major player in him chasing his dreams to be in the Big Brother house.
He spoke fondly of her in the emotional video, according to him: I think about you a lot and I remember all the conversations we had prior to me coming in here and how you supported me so much.
He has taken your soul, he go soon take your body: Pere warns Liquorose about Emmanuel, Nigerians react
Three housemates evicted
BBNaija housemates Queen, Nini and Saga have been evicted from the show. The evictions come after Pere and Angel were asked to leave the house but not the game.
Shortly after Queen was evicted from the BBNaija house, Nini was the next housemate to exit the show followed by her in-house 'bestie', Saga.
Source: Legit