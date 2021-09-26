Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, was the first of the housemates to be evicted from the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes house

Following his shocking eviction from the house, the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed that Pere was asked to leave the house but not the show

Shortly after three evictions had taken place, Angel was also asked to leave the house, and she subsequently joined Pere

In what turned out to be an interesting twist, Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Pere, was the first among the housemates up for eviction, to leave.

The housemates were put in a White Room. Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial, @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

While fans were still battling with the shock of the sudden eviction, host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that he was evicted from the house but not from the show.

Recall Pere alongside Whitemoney, Nini, Saga, Queen, and Angel are up for eviction and at least two persons will leave the show.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Angel joins Pere

Just like Pere, Angel was also asked to leave the Big Brother house.

Both housemates were put in the White Room where Big Brother asked them to play a 'game of trucks'.

According to Big Brother, whoever wins the game will have a chance to walk back into the house to become one of the finalists of the Shine Ya Eyes edition.

Pere gets emotional

Meanwhile, Pere Egbi was emotional when Biggie, during his diary session, asked him about the important people in his life.

Pere had missed his girlfriend who was a major player in him chasing his dreams to be in the Big Brother house.

He spoke fondly of her in the emotional video, according to him: I think about you a lot and I remember all the conversations we had prior to me coming in here and how you supported me so much.

Three housemates evicted

BBNaija housemates Queen, Nini and Saga have been evicted from the show. The evictions come after Pere and Angel were asked to leave the house but not the game.

Shortly after Queen was evicted from the BBNaija house, Nini was the next housemate to exit the show followed by her in-house 'bestie', Saga.

Source: Legit