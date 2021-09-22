Biggie pulled a big stunt on Saga as he instructed his lover Nini to leave the house and temporarily reside in a secret room

A Stunned Saga got emotional and started crying because he couldn't find Nini in the house anymore

He protested the action by sleeping in front of the diary room as Angel and Pere came to comfort him

Things became dramatic for lover boy Saga in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house as biggie played a huge prank on him.

Biggie instructed his lover Nini to leave the main house and temporarily reside at a secret room where Saga and other housemates won't have access to her.

A disturbed Saga searched everywhere for his lover, when he couldn't find her he decided to take his protest to the front of the dairy room with his duvet to pass the night.

He was joined by other housemates, Angel and Pere who were making efforts to comfort him while the whereabouts of his lover remain unknown.

Biggie's prank got Saga so emotional and he burst into uncontrollable tears as the situation remain the same.

Watch a video of Saga below:

Fans reaction

Saga's approach to handling Nini's disappearance from the house has got fans of the reality show talking with many mocking him for being too deep in love.

Slim_tee__:

"First of all, this is just irritating."

Tittylayor:

"Saga might also be forming ignorance about it being a prank just to make it up for his foolishness last week so biggie can reward him and Nini also. Remember he is up for eviction? He may be reacting this way for votes. he sure knows what he is doing."

Kenny_urchman:

"I think saga knows what he’s doing, saga may not even love nini as we think"

Xxboluwatife:

"Pere still coming through for this ingrate?'

Biggie issues massive punishment to Saga and Nini

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija lovers, Saga and Nini were made to face the consequences of some of their actions in the house.

The duo left the executive Head of House (HOH) lounge tattered when they occupied it some weeks ago with everywhere scatted.

Big Brother made sure they were punished for their actions weeks after as he made them clean up the garden area of the house.

