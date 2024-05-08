African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate in the 2023 general election, Obinna Nwosu has joined the All Progressives Party (APC)

Nwosu made the move to the ruling party nearly six months after he resigned from the ADC in November 2023

He was received and issued an APC membership card by the ward chairman, High Chief Chikezie Ekwulebe

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Umuahia, Abia state - The 2023 African Democratic Congress (ADC) house of representatives candidate for Ikwuano / Umuahia Federal Constituency in Abia state, Obinna Nwosu, has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls announced his resignation as a member of the ADC in a statement on Wednesday, November 29. 2023.

Obinna Nwosu joins APC after resigning from the ADC Photo credit: Obinna Nwosu

Source: UGC

In the letter addressed to the ADC national chairman, national secretary, Abia state chairman and LG party chairman (Umuahia North), Nwosu thanked the party for the opportunity to run under the ADC platform in the last general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nearly six months later, Nwosu registered as an APC member at Nkwoegwu ward in Umuahia North local government area on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

He was issued an APC membership card by the Nkwoegwu ward chairman, High Chief Chikezie Ekwulebe.

The APC ward chairman said:

“APC has made a bold statement by proving its ability to attract vibrant and prominent young individuals from the opposition”

At the occasion, one of the youth leaders Chidiebere Kalu, said the ruling party is happy to have Nwosu join them.

“As you can see, everybody here is very happy, it feels like we just signed Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Nwosu emerged as the youngest House of Reps candidate in Abia State after he clinched the ADC ticket to run for office at 31 in Ma, 2022.

Nwosu shares experience contesting against “big parties”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nwosu opened up on his experience contesting against the “big parties” in the 2023 elections.

He said contesting against the “big parties” is a daunting task as you will have to set up your structures in polling units, wards, and villages, which is capital intensive.

The politician said he joined the race for the House of Representatives because he wanted to simplify the lives of his constituents.

Source: Legit.ng