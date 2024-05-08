AGN has made clarification about the testimony shared by one of the survivors of the boat mishap that killed Jnr Pope and some other actors

Thank God Ikoma had gone to church to testify of how he escaped from the accident, and he said that Emeka Mercy Johnson was also on the boat

Many bloggers misinterpreted it to be Mercy Johnson and fans of the actress were asking questions on how she escaped

The Actor's Guild, of Nigeria, AGN, is not happy with the rumour that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson was on the boat that claimed the lives of some of its members, including Jnr Pope.

Legit.ng had reported that Jnr Pope and some others had lost their lives in a boat mishap while going to a location in the riverine area. A survivor, Thank God Ikoma, had gone to testify of how he escaped and said Emeka Mercy Johnson was also on the boat.

In a letter released by the guild, it was stated that the person Thank God was referring to was not Mercy Johnson but her former PA who was called with the sobriquet, Emeka Mercy Johnson.

AGN blasts bloggers

In the long letter which was signed by the president of the guild, Emeka Rollas, it was said that the blogger who spread the rumour that Johnson was on the ill-fated boat was high on substance.

The letter also explained that the news was a misinterpretation and imagination of the writer.

AGN tells the public what to do

In the statement, the guild asked the public to disregard the fake news. It also said that the fans of the actress should not pay attention to the news.

According to the statement, the news was done to malign the image of Johnson.

Recall that Mercy Johnson had been accused of witchcraft before Thank God went to testify.

See the statement below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the letter written by the AGN. Here are some of the comments below:

AGN instructs on Adanma Luke

Legit.ng had reported that the AGN had instructed its members not to work with Adanma Luke, the producer of the movie where Jnr Pope lost his life.

The actor and his crew were on their way to the movie location of Luke in the riverine area when the ugly incident happened.

The guild suspended the movie indefinitely, and a day was set aside to mourn the souls of the departed.

