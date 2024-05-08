A Muslim boy who sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has displayed the low score he got

The science student got 40 in English and 45 in physics and had less than 45 in the other two subjects

Mixed reactions trailed the boy's UTME result as he hinted at desiring to be admitted into a university

A Nigerian boy, Auwal Muhammad Muktar, has stirred reactions as he shared his low UTME score online.

In a Facebook post, Muhammad asked if he could get admitted into a university with his score.

The boy wondered if he could get admitted into a university. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

"This is my jamb results can I go to university?" Muhammad wrote.

From the screenshot Muhammad shared on Facebook, he had an aggregate of 162. The science student scored 40 in English, 45 in physics, 41 in biology and 36 in chemistry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JAMB said 79% of candidates scored 199 and below in the 2024 UTME.

Auwal Muhammad Muktar's UTME score stirs reactions

Chukwuebuka Franklin Benjamin said:

"Congratulations ."

Nnedinso Nnamani said:

"Hi yes pls u can do not give up just try to know the type of uni and by God's grace hopefully you are good to go."

Intelligent Muslim girl scores 333 in UTME

In another related development, a Muslim girl scored 333 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Facebook user Jimoh-Dada Samuel Oluwatosin shared the intelligent girl's photo and her UTME score.

Zainab scored 333 on aggregate: 80 in English, 92 in physics, 77 in biology and 88 in chemistry. Samuel said she applied for medicine and surgery. Samuel hoped she would get a scholarship which would aid her in studying her dream course.

Muslim boy scores 348 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Muslim boy had smashed the 2024 UTME.

His proud uncle shared the good news online after the brilliant boy scored an aggregate of 348 in the 2024 UTME. The uncle, identified as @idrisayobello on X, disclosed that his nephew got 66 in English language, 95 in Mathematics, 95 in Physics, and 92 in Chemistry.

He revealed that the young boy intends to study electrical and electronics engineering at the University of Lagos. Idris also noted that his nephew did remarkably well in his General Certificate Examination (GCE) with 6 A1s and 2 B2s.

Source: Legit.ng