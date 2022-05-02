Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has continued to share his plans in the music industry with Nigerians

In a video making the rounds on social media, the reality star was seen doing a music freestyle where he vowed to win the Grammys

The video has now trended on social media and a number of internet users shared their interesting reactions

Popular Nigerian reality star, Whitemoney, has continued to remind social media users that he is a musician.

Taking to his social media page, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner shared a video of himself doing a music freestyle.

In the short clip, Whitemoney who appeared to be in his element noted that music is in his system and he also addressed his haters, saying that he does not blame them.

The BBNaija star then promised that one day, he will win the coveted Grammy award. See the video below:

Internet users react

Whitemoney’s video soon went viral online and some Nigerians reacted to his vow of winning the Grammys. Read some of their comments below:

Sylviabeautynaturals:

“Amen. Graamis is sure.”

Smoothsecret21:

“Goan ask snoop.. he was nominated 11 times hen no win ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Tweendybarbie:

“Omo continue ur cooking, leave music alone .”

Jozimaccessories:

“He thinks is cooking beans in big brother house .”

Leumas_mahni_og:

“9ice wey better you X 200million sef , we still dey wait for the Grammy he promised us .. keep believing my brother.”

Kingcwilliams:

“Keep dreaming shaa...one day ur dreams will come true.”

Nice one.

Whitemoney shares grass to grace story

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has revealed that he didn't have it smooth while growing up in Kaduna.

The reality star jumped on singer Skales' Nobody to Somebody challenge to share his story about when things were rough for him.

Whitemoney said he grew up in a compound in Kaduna where things were not smooth for him and his mother because they could not afford stuff.

He also explained how he used to pack faeces for a token. He said after finishing the work, the tenants will pay him N200 each and he will use the money to buy foodstuff for himself and his mum.

