1. Rita Dominic and Fdelis Anosike

Excitement rented the air when news broke out that veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominc will be getting married to her man, Fedelis Anosike.

The lovebirds have already had their star-studded traditional wedding in Imo state and fans are looking forward to the white wedding.

Celebrities turned up in their numbers for Rita's white wedding. Check out a video from the event below:

2. MI Abaga and Eniola Mafe

Veteran rapper, M I Abaga announced that he will be getting married this year to Eniola Mafe who he revealed they met in 2020.

He shared a beautiful video of their love story on Instagra, and took his fans through the incredible journey.

The rapper has since shared lovely photos of himself and Eniola together, watch the video of his annuncement below:

3. Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

Ace movie producer and director, Kemi Adetiba also disclosed that she will be getting married to his Ghanaian beau Oscar Heman-Ackah.

Oscar proposed to her in a lovely video and fans congratulated the new couple and look forward to their big wedding day.

Watch video of Kemi's bridal shower below:

4. Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Singer, Mr Eazi got engaged to his billionaire daughter's girlfriend Temi Otedola in a beautiful video that was shared online.

The lovers have been dating for a while and they decided to seal their relationship this year, many of their fans look forward to mother of all weddings this years.

Watch video from the lovely scene of the marriage proposal below:

5. Isreal DMW

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal dmw is gearing up to gather all the 30BG gang together for a celebrity wedding.

The funnyman announced that he is has proposed to his lover in Benin and fans have been looking forward to what will happen on his wedding day.

His wedding is tipped to be another big day as his famous oga is expected to attend the event.

