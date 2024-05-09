Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - There is a new twist to the political crisis rocking Rivers as a new leader, Goodboy Sokari, has emerged in the state house of assembly.

The emergence of Sokari, representing Ahoada West constituency, allegedly happened during plenary on Wednesday, May 8.

Goodboy Sokari (right), an ally of Governor Sim Fubara, has been elected as the Rivers state house of assembly leader. Photo credit: Government House Media - Rivers State

It is not immediately clear where the election that produced Sokari, a known supporter of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, was held.

Speaking to newsmen after he emerged as a principal officer, Sokari said:

"As the chairman of the government business in the 10th Assembly, as you've heard our speaker say, we will work in line with set goals to achieve synergy with the Executive.

"But away from that, we want to further warn that if His Excellency, the Governor ever have any dealing with those former members, we, the original members of the 10th Assembly, who by the provisions of the Constitution, form the quorum to address legislative business of the day, will have no choice than to raise the gavel, which is to commence impeachment proceeedings against him."

He, therefore, urged Governor Fubara, to cooperate and work in tandem with the legitimate members of the 10th Assembly to ensure the delivery of good governance and quality dividends of democracy to Rivers people, who have bestowed their trust and mandate on them at this time.

Legit.ng reports that with this development, Sokari replaces Major Jack, the member representing Akuku Toru Constituency 1.

Jack was elected in December 2023 as the majority leader under the speakership of Martins Amaewhule, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) who is feuding with Governor Fubara.

New pro-Fubara Speaker emerges in Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Jumbo, the lawmaker representing Bonny constituency, was elected as the factional speaker of the Rivers assembly.

Jumbo was elected on Wednesday, May 8, by the lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara.

