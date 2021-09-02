Angel and Boma got into a fight after Boma confronted her for calling him a 'kiss & tell' in a conversation with Queen

Things took got pretty heated after Boma confronted Angel about who spilled the gist from their time in the exclusive lounge

Recall Boma and Angel enjoyed an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference

The Shine Ya Eyes edition had its first major fight courtesy of Angel and Boma.

The housemates engaged in a fight. Photo credit: @bbnaija021_updates

Source: Instagram

Boma confronts Angel

Shortly before their Boomplay tasks, Boma had confronted Angel about telling Queen that he is a 'kiss & tell'.

A short while ago, Boma and Angel enjoyed time alone in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

However, it appears one of the two housemates spilled the gist leading to Boma confronting Angel about it.

In the cause of the fight, he threw jabs at Angel's mental health and her family which appeared to have angered her leading to a war of words.

Watch part of the fight below:

Reactions

Check out how Nigerians have reacted to the fight:

anastacia_tayla:

"I love the way she told him he’s gonna see her achievements outside the house"

queenfreedah:

"Boma and tega has to leave on Sunday who is with me"

ms_iniesta:

"In other words, Boma is coming home this weekend …Periodt!"

jeffvera2019:

"Boma is soooo manipulative."

miz_oluwa_seun:

"This boma is a very stupid boy cuz a well manner man won't behave like a boy."

preshy__berry:

"Boma you are rude, come and be going already "

The Saskay and Cross

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, recently shared her opinion about sharing a bed with a male housemate on the reality show.

In a recent conversation she had with Cross, the 21-year-old made it known that she promised herself not to spend the night in a man’s bed or let him spend the night in hers.

Speaking further, Saskay noted that while she and a male housemate can have conversations on each other’s beds, when it’s time to sleep, one of both parties should return to their own beds.

Source: Legit