Kiss and Tell: Drama as BBNaija Angel and Boma Engage in Heated Fight
- Angel and Boma got into a fight after Boma confronted her for calling him a 'kiss & tell' in a conversation with Queen
- Things took got pretty heated after Boma confronted Angel about who spilled the gist from their time in the exclusive lounge
- Recall Boma and Angel enjoyed an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The Shine Ya Eyes edition had its first major fight courtesy of Angel and Boma.
Boma confronts Angel
Shortly before their Boomplay tasks, Boma had confronted Angel about telling Queen that he is a 'kiss & tell'.
A short while ago, Boma and Angel enjoyed time alone in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.
The conversation with Pere never happened: Boma's team addresses claims that he made awful remarks about Tega
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
However, it appears one of the two housemates spilled the gist leading to Boma confronting Angel about it.
In the cause of the fight, he threw jabs at Angel's mental health and her family which appeared to have angered her leading to a war of words.
Watch part of the fight below:
Reactions
Check out how Nigerians have reacted to the fight:
anastacia_tayla:
"I love the way she told him he’s gonna see her achievements outside the house"
queenfreedah:
"Boma and tega has to leave on Sunday who is with me"
ms_iniesta:
"In other words, Boma is coming home this weekend …Periodt!"
jeffvera2019:
"Boma is soooo manipulative."
miz_oluwa_seun:
"This boma is a very stupid boy cuz a well manner man won't behave like a boy."
preshy__berry:
"Boma you are rude, come and be going already "
This is clout and arrant nonsense: BBNaija's Thelma reacts to video of Boma and Tega getting intimate
The Saskay and Cross
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Saskay, recently shared her opinion about sharing a bed with a male housemate on the reality show.
In a recent conversation she had with Cross, the 21-year-old made it known that she promised herself not to spend the night in a man’s bed or let him spend the night in hers.
Speaking further, Saskay noted that while she and a male housemate can have conversations on each other’s beds, when it’s time to sleep, one of both parties should return to their own beds.
Source: Legit