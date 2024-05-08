A bride and her fashion designer impressed netizens as they found a quick solution to her off-shoulder dress at the church wedding

The bride wore a glamorous dress with silver embellishments and a crown that made her look like a princess

Some people wondered why the bride wore the first outfit to the church when she knew that her church would not allow it

A fashion designer (@concordia.atelier on Instagram) showed expertise in the transformation of outfits as she sought an alternative to a bride's off-shoulder dress at her church wedding.

The bride Tabitha Eddie was gorgeously dressed for her special day in her attire which showed off her beautiful shoulders.

A bride stylishly covers her off-shoulder dress on her wedding day. Image credit: @concordia.atelier

Source: Instagram

She wore a silver crown on her stylish frontal wig which made her shine like a diamond as she walked down the aisle.

At the church, she was told the off-shoulder wedding dress was not allowed and her stylist had to look for an immediate alternative.

She took some pieces of the fabric and attached them to the shoulder of her dress which looked perfect on her. Some netizens noted that they preferred the bride's second look over the previous one.

Watch the video of the bride's outfits below:

Reactions to the bride's outfits

See some of the reactions to the bride's off-shoulder dress and the covered one below:

@sanddieloaded:

"You don't know your church rules? No pre-wedding classes?"

@omo_bayybee:

"Awon last minute janded couples."

@debbyating:

"@omo_bayybee Do you realize that most people get married in their parent's churches?"

@omo_bayybee:

"@debbyating it still doesn't excuse them knowing the church's rules months before the wedding."

@officiale_veemoney:

"Difference between a tailor and a designer."

@iamadoring:

"The latter looks way more beautiful than the previous."

@burrycouture:

"I learnt something new which is to hold extra fabric while going to style a bride. Thanks for sharing. You did well."

@nikky3063:

"Candid opinion, the second style looks much better and very beautiful."

@sandrairoegbu:

"Let's be honest in this comment section, her off-shoulder was not exposing! Have we seen off shoulder that the burst is everywhere? This was a decent off shoulder. The bride didn't even expose anything it's just that our church prefer full cover and it's their rule."

@call.me.a.g:

"I con like the new style o."

@khaddybee88:

"It looked more beautiful when covered."

Source: Legit.ng