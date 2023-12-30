Iyabo Ojo had it rough with some celebrities in 2023 and some of the issues resulted in court cases

Some of the cases were a result of her advocacy for justice for Mohbad while some were related to her movie-making

In this article, Legit.ng writes about the people Iyabo Ojo fought with in 2023 in the Nigerian entertainment industry

2023 was a fantastic year for some celebrities but for Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, it was filled with a roller coaster of emotions as a result of disagreement with some of her colleagues.

The mother of two battled court cases and also had to sue one of the people she fought with. She is ending the year with so many controversies.

1. Naira Marley

Afeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley and Iyabo Ojo fought because the actress had been in the forefront of advocating for justice for late singer, Mohbad who was a former signees of the Marlian boss. Naira Marley threatened Ojo with a lawsuit as he accused the actress of publishing false and malicious things on her Instagram page against him.

The Marlian boss through his lawyer claimed that Ojo accused him of destroying Mohbad. And his lawyers requested for an apology on her Instagram page and in a daily newspaper. The singer also threatened to slam a N500 million lawsuit on Ojo if she failed to comply.

The mother of two later responded to the letter and slammed Naira Marley with a N1billion suit.

2. Laura Ikeji

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her colleague on the Real Housewives of Lagos TV series, Laura Ikeji almost exchanged fists a few weeks ago. Ikeji was the first to point accusing fingers at Ojo. She said that the actress had repeatedly stepped on her toes in the first season of the TV series and she was the one to apologise on different occasions.

Laura accused the mother of two of being a bully and the actress reacted by saying she could bully anyone who does not like her. She called Laura out and accused her of playing the victim. She also took a swipe at Laura's elder sister Linda and said she had bullied her at different times with the things she posted about her on her platform.

The two reality stars went ahead to have a physical confrontation in one of the episodes of the show while their co-stars looked on as they enjoyed the drama.

3. Omo Brish

The beef between Tosin Abiola better known as Omo Brish and Ojo started a few years ago but they had a major fight in 2023 and they had to drag each other to court because of their differences. When the going was good, the two movie makers worked together and produced a movie 'Under the Carpet'. However, a few years after the production, Omo Brish accused the actress of cheating her by claiming to be the producer and executive producer of the film. Though the movie was a brainchild of Omo Brish, she made Ojo the producer while she was the executive producer. She shouldered the financial burden but Ojo allegedly went to release the movie behind her back. She reportedly had a premiere where she claimed to be both the producer and executive producer of the film. Omo Brish had to seek redress in court.

4. Princess

Both comedienne Princess and Iyabo Ojo were close friends while the humour merchant was fighting Baba Ijesha who was accused of sexual assault. They both teamed up to fight the actor and won the case in court. However, things turned south between them in 2023 when Halima Abubakar accused Nigerian clergy Apostle Johnson Suleman of having an affair with her which led to her ill health. Ojo had spoken with Princess on the phone while the comedian was having an interview with Abubakar. She told the comedian not to involve her after Abubakar mentioned her name as one of the people who had an affair with the man of God. But Princess went to mention Ojo's name to popular blogger Gistlover and the conversation she has with Ojo. The issue caused a rift between Ojo and Princess as the Nollywood actress accused Princess of betraying her. She dragged the comedian on social media for a while before resting her case.

5. Lizzy Anjorin

The fight between Lizzy Anjorin and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo was as a result of Ojo's fight for justice for late Mohbad. Anjorin accused Ojo of dating Naira Marley and she added that it was what informed her concern about the investigation into the late singer's death. The actress-turned-entrepreneur called Ojo different names and blasted her on social media. Iyabo Ojo later threatened to sue Anjornin for defamation and promised that she wouldn't settle out of court even if her late parents rose from the dead to beg her.

