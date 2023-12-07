The Real Housewives of Lagos star, Laura Ikeji, has publicly called out her fellow star, Iyabo Ojo, for disliking her despite the respect she accorded her

In a viral post online, the heavily pregnant Laura revealed the things she did to get into Iyabo's good books

The mum of two also added that she didn't like Iyabo anymore, and they would both fight till they couldn't anymore

Actress Iyabo Ojo has been dragged online by her fellow Real Housewives of Lagos star, Laura Ikeji.

In a viral post by the heavily pregnant Laura, she revealed the actress wielded a bottle at the finale of the show's second season.

Laura Ikeji condemned Iyabo Ojo in a post online. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@lauraikeji

She added that Iyabo Ojo should come correct with fighting a pregnant woman as they would both fight until one of them couldn't anymore.

Withdrawing the apologies she had tendered at different times, Laura disclosed the other times she apologised and did things to get into Iyabo's good books.

The mum of two, who had earlier explained why she was barefaced in her videos, also said she accorded the actress much respect because of her age. She stated that since she now has zero respect for her, Iyabo would see the crazy side of her she had been evoking when she returned for a third season.

Recall that Laura Ikeji trended online after getting angry about a price slash after buying a jacket for N96k.

See the post below:

Reactions to Laura Ikeji's post

Netizens had different things to say about Iyabo; some noted she was not who she pretended to be online.

mztollyhoni:

"Iyabo Ojo is doing too much this season."

rhema5566:

"Laura bullying started from your household with your sister blog . Keep quiet."

_shiile:

"This RHOL is scripted nobody can tell me anything."

paysonstores112:

"They all respected her but Iyabo wants to be idolised… it’s not even looking like the real housewives oo. To top it all, they are trying to so hard to force some people on the screen. The producers should please leave Iyabo Ojo at home and bring Prisy."

officialfranca_o:

"Aunty Justice for mohbad come collect your sub."

ms_rutina:

"Queen mother is not who she’s pretending to be online."

