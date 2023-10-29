Drama is currently brewing on social media as Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman have dragged each other on social media

The online activist made a post calling out the actress over her involvement in denying Mohbad's father justice over his properties

The actress, on her Instagram live, called Verydarkman and his mother names for daring to call her a failed actress

Actress Iyabo Ojo has finally reacted to one of Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman's videos about her on Mohbad's case.

The online activist had made a video, calling the Iyabo and Tonto Dikeh failed actresses because, according to him, they are stopping Mohbad's dad from accessing his son's properties.

Verydarkman also insulted Iyabo, saying things have scattered for her in life.

How did Iyabo Ojo reply?

The actress who called out Davido, Tundeednut and bloggers for making Verydarkman popular, went live on Instagram and called him out for ending his activism online.

She asked why he did not go to the police to make findings about Mohbad's case and why his wife has not been questioned when he came to Lagos instead of eating and chasing clout around.

Replying to the different insults, Iyabo tagged Verydarkman and his mother as failures, and she noted that they won't prosper.

The actress noted that the young man is slightly older than her son and blasted his mum for not raising him right.

Iyabo took several jabs at Verydarkman's mum and urged him to return to Lagos to face her.

Read some of Iyabo's reply below:

"The last time they flew you to Lagos and lodged you, you were so excited because you have never experienced such a luxurious lifestyle, can you see that your mother has failed? You are a noise and a distraction. You said they hid Wunmi’s statement at the coroner’s inquest instead of you to research and know that the case was adjourned and she will speak on November 7. Why are you mentioning my name in your videos? Come to Lagos and express yourself to the police. You and your mother are d*mb and she didn’t hustle right. If she had hustled right, she would have sent you to a good school. I am expecting the lawsuit from you and Naira Marley. You are just like my child. I am old enough to be your mother."

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman's exchange

hggfd.ss:

"Forget all this noise your making his saying the truth all what you guys are doing is for your own selfish reasons anyways it’s said truth is always painful just rest ma you have no case thank you."

belixfintah:

"You shouldn’t have mentioned his mother, madam, I saw the bullying you did to faith."

morecomfo_:

"And where does the father inherit his son’s property? Cos clearly that’s what the papa is fighting for."

"This response sweet me, it’s the way verydarkman man thinks he’s smarter than the whole Nigeria,nah davido and tunde ednut I blame no be him fault."

thedamilola.o:

"I blame his followers. He feels everything he’s doing is right."

arablounge:

"Why insulting his mother? That is very insensitive of you madam . You have kids too, you don’t know his mother so why not face him and deal with him if he is worth your time? "

ashani_atelier:

"Everyone that made him celebrity overnight go collect, even up to Tunde and Davido. A dogs usually don’t know when to stop."

teeto__olayeni:

"Na here we go dey when e go finally drag Tunde and Davido,na go dey applaud dirty characters dey call am cruise."

paikefiye:

"That guy is a narcissist o, him just dey disguise, but some of you are so blind."

