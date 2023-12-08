Actress Iyabo Ojo and fashion influencer Laura Ikeji finally went head to head after weeks of nursing the beef between them

Laura had earlier revealed in a vi9ral post that she would mess up Iyabo Ojo, who had been nothing but a bully to her

In a viral video online, after a brief moment of exchanging words, Iyabo Ojo launched a physical attack on the heavily pregnant Laura

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is currently trending on social media for bullying fellow Real Housewives of Lagos star Laura Ikeji.

In a viral video online, the duo finally took their online beef to a physical level as they fought dirty in one of the show's episodes.

Netizens react to video of Iyabo Ojo and Laura Ikeji fighting Photo credit: @iyaboojofesppris/@lauraikeji

In a viral clip online, Iyabo Ojo towered above Laura as they argued and shouted while their co-stars looked on.

The heavily pregnant fashionista, who said she had stopped respecting Iyabo Ojo, reiterated the fact.

The actress got infuriated after she was ordered to sit down and got queried about who she was; Iyabo launched a physical attack on Laura but was stopped in time by another lady she had beef with, Faith Morey.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Laura and Iyabo's fight

Netizens were happy Laura finally stood up to the actress. Read some comments sighted below:

@Ataso10:

"That "who the fucck are you, sit down" was what triggered mummy Bully, she couldn't take it, but when she was fighting Faith at Epe, it was sweet coming out of her mouth. Love me some Laura."

@Nrs_Wini:

"I love that Chioma was dragged down literally, that’s what she reduced herself to being Iyabo’s minion."

@OkuLeeuw:

"Aunty bully should rest thanks Laura."

@Sholavibe:

"Iyabo ojo will just kill her."

@__ketandu:

"the imitation has to be the highlight of this part."

@AnchorOkorie:

"I'm happy Laura is giving her hot hot. Respect is Reciprocal."

Iyabi Ojo admits bullying Laura Ikeji

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo, seemed to have fallen from the good book of Nigerians over the bullying allegations levelled against her.

In a new development, a clip from the reality show made the rounds online where Iyabo Ojo addressed the claims of her being a bully.

In the video, the movie star spoke about how Laura felt she was bullying her. Iyabo seemed unmoved and noted that she could be a bully to her if she didn't like her.

Source: Legit.ng