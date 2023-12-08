Real Housewives of Lagos star, Laura Ikeji, has broken her silence about getting bullied by Iyabo Ojo

This came shortly after a video went viral of the actress admitting that she can bully anybody she doesn’t like

Laura preached against bullying anybody and Nigerians reacted to what she had to say

Nigerian socialite and Real Housewives of Lagos star, Laura Ikeji, has taken to social media to react to Iyabo Ojo’s take on bullying her.

It was earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo appeared to admit that she bullied Laura on the reality show and that she can decide to bully a person she doesn’t like.’

Shortly after Iyabo Ojo’s clip went viral, Laura Ikeji shared a post where she talked about being bullied.

According to the pregnant mum-of-two, the worst thing a mother can experience is seeing their child being bullied and she knows it would crush her if it happens to any of her kids.

Further in the post, Laura added that a person can decide not to like someone and that is fine but they are not allowed to bully them.

“The worst thing that can happen to a mother is to see her child being bullied. I know it will crush me to see that happen to any of my children. It is ok NOT to like someone, It is ok to keep ur distance but pls I'm begging u, it's not ok to bully anyone. Nothing about bullying is cool. Let's do better.”

Reactions as Laura Ikeji speaks after Iyabo Ojo admitted to bullying her

Many Nigerians showed support for Laura while others defended Iyabo. Read some of their comments below:

betsyebrooks:

“Finally! The internet can see how much of a wrecking ball iyabo Ojo is!”

bren_west_official:

“People only blame you for reacting, they don’t care what triggered your reaction, that Laura never wronged iyabo is a lie, why is iyabo not going around bullying everyone?? Iyabo admitting to it, u don’t know the place it’s coming from. In that video, I saw the pain in iyabo eyes. Until the fully story is said, iyabo will never be a bully in my eyes.”

sandraikeji:

“Say no to bullying. Protect your peace. Stand against bullies, stand for yourself.”

morethanshalom:

“She didn't know she was going to be a key advocate for mohbad as at when she shot the show, if not she would have pretended.”

happy_bee59:

“You people just found out person when step on faith dress in episode 1 like who does that.”

alina_shotade:

“But Laura is from bully Generation.”

_thehalimah:

“This iyabo thinks she has levels, when the ikeji’s start with her she go hear am.”

mercy_poshh:

“iyabo don enter am Linda is about to strt work.”

the_kokolet:

“I love Iyabo. But she should leave the mean girl thing for Chioma, it doesn't fit her at all.”

houseoflemot':

“This is a show people. Stop tripping b....In showbiz it's what they want you to see and talk about that they bring to light . We should ask ourselves is @iyaboojofespris a bully in real life. Those who are close to her should tell us . That's when we can then judge her till then. I hold my peace.”

call_her_nita:

“Iyabo is fighting for Mohbad for being bullied to death…but the old witch just said she bully people if she doesn’t like them .”

mariam_oyakhilome:

“Dear Laura,I waited for this dayThank you for standing up for yourself.”

_i_am_adewunmi:

“But last season Laura too got into a fight with a lot of people even bully and Iyabo is the quiet and peace marker then now .”

angelberry.24:

“Ironically she’s fighting for justice for Mohbad against bullying.”

Did Iyabo Ojo try to attack Laura Ikeji with a bottle?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that RHOL star, Laura Ikeji, dragged her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, on social media.

In a viral post by the heavily pregnant Laura, she revealed the actress wielded a bottle at the finale of the show's second season.

She added that Iyabo Ojo should come correct with fighting a pregnant woman as they would both fight until one of them couldn't anymore.

