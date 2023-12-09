Omo Brish has allegedly sued Iyabo Ojo over the movie 'Under the Carpet which she wrote and produced

It was claimed that Omo Brish conceptualized the film and provided the financial resources for it while Ojo was the producer

However, Ojo allegedly took the whole credit and even allegedly organised a movie premiere without informing Omo Brish

Uk-based movie producer Tosin Abiola professionally known as Omo Brish who was a former bestie of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has allegedly sued her for claiming sole ownership of the movie, 'Under the Carpet'.

Omo Brish allegedly sues Iyabo Ojo over movie ownership. Photo credit @iyaboojofespris/@omo_brish

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Ojo and Omo Brish had fallen out a few years ago. Ojo had stated that Omo Brish was shading her over her mother's illness.

Omo Brish allegedly went to court to stop Ojo from streaming her movie on IbakaTV App after she claimed full ownership of the film. The UK producer had reportedly conceptualized the film and footed the bill for its production.

She was to be the executive producer while Ojo was to be the producer. However, Ojo who is part of the cast of the ongoing TV series, The Real House Wives of Lagos allegedly took over and started claiming both the executive producer and producer of the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Iyabo Ojo allegedly stages a movie premiere

In the post sighted online, it was claimed that Ojo staged a movie premiere without the consent of Omo Brish and she allegedly released the movie at the cinema.

She reportedly didn't credit Omo Brish and also didn't give an account of the revenue generated from the film.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the news of Ojo being sued

Netizens have reacted to the challenges that Ojo is facing at the lawcourt. Here are some of the comments below.

@charryess':

"Iyabo is going through a lot at the moment."

@omomayowa:

"Too many woes for this woman… na wah ooo, who she come offend like this, just about when she started enjoying her relationship. Make dem no scatter relationship with too much drama kee."

@maty_mat85:

"In business there are no family or friends...business is business."

@kinddavide2023:

"Gist lover will not post this one now, because iyabo and tonto are now is number one fans, they mind no go touch grand"

@abeesoyeh:

"Omo Brish gave her the consent from inception and she told Iyabo not to mention her name or so, this happened last year. Why suing her now? Humans."

@jaiyeola833:

"Whether good or bad.iyabo na still you."

@nanafoodsnfarms:

"Na waaaa oooooo. December you try na sue sue sue just dey fly up and down."

@somebodi_smaam:

"When you have bad character, it radiates in everything you do. This one no be so called ‘scripted’ reality tv show o, na real life something."

@remvicjewelries12:

"Tosin rest you wan kill her ? All the they are using to mock her today was ones a secret she kept with you which you exposed @omo_brish."

Laura ikeji drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng had reported that Ikeji had called out her fellow cast in the Real House Wives of Lagos for disliking her despite the respect she had given her.

In the viral post, Ikeji shared the things she had done just to please Ojo.

She noted that she was tired as she doesnt like the actress anymore. She added that would fight till she no longer had the strength to do so.

Source: Legit.ng