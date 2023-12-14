Naira Marley is set to take legal action against Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for publishing false and malicious content about him online

Naira Marley's lawyers also demanded Iyabo Ojo tender an apology or pay N500 million in damages

The latest update amid controversies that have trailed Mohbad's death has stirred another round of reactions

Popular Nigerian singer Marlian record label owner Afeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has sued Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

In a viral letter released by his lawyers on Wednesday, December 13, Naira Marley accused Iyabo of publishing false and malicious content about him on her Instagram page.

Naira Marley sets to take legal action against Iyabo Ojo.

An extract from the letter claimed Iyabo Ojo, in a post in September 2023, accused Naira Marley of dealing with the late Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad spiritually and physically.

The letter also claimed that Iyabo accused the Marlian boss of destroying Mohbad, whom he described as a brother mentally.

Naira Marley's lawyers are requesting N500 million in damages from Iyabo should she fail to apologise for the accusations against Marlian boss.

The mother of two was told to publish an apology statement on her official Instagram account and a national daily.

According to the viral letter, failure to adhere to the condition would see Naira Marley's lawyer file a lawsuit against Iyabo.

See the letter below:

This is coming a few weeks after Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released from the police detention.

People react as Naira Marley threatens to sue Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many continued to drag Naira Marley.

ashakeade28:

"Person wey dem suppose lock up Dey sue werey."

mhiz_mathilda1:

"Nice one naira Marley . This lady thinks she can get away with such act . Just imagine the yeye reason this lady said that she has to be against naira."

loveliness:

"This ode think we have forgotten and forgiven.. Come outside make eyes meet you first.500mil oloshi."

d_realsolz:

"Well done to those who played the victim card to free the likes of naira marley and sam again. Una mind no go ever touch ground. Amen."

officialazcash:

"500M small I swear , Iyabo gon learn hard way."

