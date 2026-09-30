Rotimi Amaechi addressed ADC-National Women League Conference in Abuja, issuing a stark warning to party leaders

Amaechi urged women to drive votes at ward level, saying the ADC cannot defeat APC without mass female mobilisation

Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar also spoke at the conference, urging women not to be intimidated and to reject vote-buying

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate and former governor of Rivers State, has warned his fellow opposition leaders that a victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections would effectively end their political careers.

As reported by Daily Trust, Amaechi made the remarks while addressing the ADC-National Women League Conference in Abuja on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

ADC's Rotimi Amaechi speaks on opposition leaders’ fate if President Bola Tinubu wins the 2027 election. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Drawing on his experience in the All Progressives Congress (APC), which ousted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from power at the federal level in 2015, Amaechi called on women to return to their home states and wards to mobilise voters.

"We, the crop of leaders you see here, will be retired from politics if the APC wins the 2027 election. So, if you don’t want us to retire from politics, we must go home," he said.

He urged the women to target at least 2,000 votes per ward, arguing that volume rather than ward-level victories would determine the overall result. He added that he intended to campaign personally across states including Kebbi, Yola, Rivers, and Delta, with an eye on governorship contests he described as inseparable from the presidential race.

Amaechi cites alleged rising poverty under Tinubu

Furthermore, the ex-minister pointed to economic hardship as a central argument for democratically removing the APC from power. He claimed that 20 million Nigerian children are currently out of school, up from between 10 and 12 million by the time he left government, and argued the figure reflected accelerating poverty under the current administration.

"Every week, 10 Nigerians move into poverty. If they tell you how many Nigerians have died, you'll be shocked," Amaechi said.

He specifically appealed to northern women, telling them they had the numerical strength to override any election result if they came out to vote.

Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar addresses ADC supporters at a political conference. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Titi Atiku calls on women to resist intimidation

Also addressing the conference was Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar, who urged the gathering to work for Nigeria's betterment and not be deterred by pressure or inducements.

She spoke about the rising cost of everyday goods, including medicine, saying items that once cost 400 naira now go for 1,000 naira. She acknowledged the ADC's limited financial resources but called on women to push the party's message regardless, particularly in rural communities.

"Don't let them come and buy you food. And we have to go to all the corners of this Nigeria, especially to the people in the villages," she said.

Both speakers framed the 2027 election as a referendum on economic hardship, with women's grassroots participation positioned as the decisive factor in the ADC's strategy against the ruling party.

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ADC rejects deregistration order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ADC strongly opposed a federal high court ruling directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the judgment as an attempt to use the judiciary to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

In a statement, ADC national spokesperson Abdullahi condemned the ruling as unconstitutional and deeply troubling.

According to the ADC, the decision runs contrary to established legal precedents and even conflicts with positions previously advanced by INEC on the issue of political party deregistration.

Source: Legit.ng