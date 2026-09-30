Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha broke his silence on Iyabo Ojo and Princess Comedian in a new video circulating online

The actor was released from Kirikiri Correctional Facility in Lagos on November 14, 2025, after serving time for sexual assault

Baba Ijesha also sang a Yoruba song about tribulation, friendship, and enemies in response to a fan's prompt

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has publicly spoken about two of his most vocal critics, Iyabo Ojo and Princess Comedian, in a new video that has been making the rounds online.

Baba Ijesha addresses Iyabo Ojo and Princess in new message after prison release. Credit: @Iyaboojofespris, @babaijseshaofficial, @princesscomedian

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actor offered what appeared to be words of goodwill towards both women, saying:

"Iyabo Ojo is a good person. Princess is a good person too. Please clap for them."

He also responded to a fan who prompted him to sing, performing a Yoruba song with a pointed message:

"When tribulation happens to a human, his friends would say 'may God replenish losses' while his enemy would say 'God don catch am.'"

Baba Ijesha's conviction and release

The actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka, was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Facility in Lagos on 14 November 2025, having completed his prison sentence.

He was convicted on 14 July 2022 for the sexual assault and indecent treatment of a minor.

His concurrent sentences amounted to five years in total, which included time already spent on remand since 2021.

Iyabo Ojo and Princess Comedian's role in the case

When the scandal broke in 2021, both actress Iyabo Ojo and comedienne Princess, whose full name is Damilola Adekoya, were prominent voices demanding accountability.

Baba Ijesha’s latest message to Iyabo Ojo and Princess sparks reactions. Credit: @babaijesahoffical

Source: Instagram

The two women publicly campaigned for justice throughout the trial period, with Princess having a particularly personal stake in the case as the minor involved was her adopted daughter.

Their advocacy drew significant attention to the matter and placed pressure on the judicial process at the time, making Baba Ijesha's current remarks about the pair all the more notable.

Watch the video of Baba Ijesha's speech below:

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng