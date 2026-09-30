Nkechi Blessing shared a heartfelt tribute to her colleague Cjay, who passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

The actress revealed she had spoken with Cjay just hours before his sudden death, leaving her in disbelief

Fans flooded Nkechi Blessing's post with condolences as she mourned the plans they never got to fulfil

Nkechi Blessing is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of her close friend and colleague, Chijioke Nwokafor, popularly known as Cjay, who passed away on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

The actress, who had earlier announced his passing, took to her Instagram page again the same day to share a photo collage of cherished memories she and Cjay had made together, alongside the dreams they had planned to pursue.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing shares final moment of late colleague Cjay with video collage. Photo credit@cjaynwoks/#nkechiblessinsunday

Source: Instagram

What made the tribute particularly gut-wrenching was Nkechi's disclosure that she had spoken with Cjay just hours before his death. She described how quickly everything changed, going from a conversation in the morning to learning he was gone by afternoon.

Nkechi Blessing's pays tribute to Cjay

Nkechi Blessing shares fond memories of late actor Cjay. Photo credit@nkechibelssingsunday

Source: Instagram

In her own words, the actress wrote:

"Cjay Nwoke Oma so this is really the end? Omo we had plans oooo,Kaii Spoke to you 8am today and few hours later you are no more with us…Omo pls Return if possible cus I refuse to type otherwise this is too much for me to handle."

No cause of death was disclosed in her posts. The grief in her words pointed to a loss that clearly came without warning, leaving her and those who knew him with little time to process the news.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about her late colleague:

Fans react to the heartbreaking news

Nkechi's tribute drew an outpouring of sympathy from followers and fellow celebrities alike.

@rita.daniels wrote:

"please Take heart my dear"

@Folukedaramola reacted:

"Haaa, so sad o my condolences."

@radiogad commented:

"Nothing Dey this life"

@ijobalande shared:

"This is really heartbreaking. Life can be so unpredictable, and sometimes there are simply no words to explain the pain. May God give you, the family, and everyone who loved him the strength to bear this terrible loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

@toch_lifestyle added:

"Sad how short life can be… the major reason PEACE OF MIND while you still breath is non-negotiable. Rest on young Champ."

Aunty Ajara passes away following ailment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that petite actress Aunty Ajara passed away after battling a kidney-related ailment and pregnancy complications.

The actress had been fighting for her life while receiving treatment in a hospital, prompting her colleagues to appeal to Nigerians for financial assistance.

In a video that went viral online, Ridwan Lasisi, the elder brother of the actress, announced that doctors confirmed his sister had passed away overnight. He appreciated her colleagues and Nigerians who donated towards her treatment, and explained that donations should stop as the actress was no more.

Source: Legit.ng