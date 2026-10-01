Dr Abel Damina publicly challenged Apostle Arome Osayi's claim that Nigeria holds a distinct national calling to export revival to the world

Citing Ephesians 4:4, Damina argued that the entire body of Christ shares one unified calling, not a special assignment tied to any nation

Damina also weighed in on the facial palsy mockery controversy involving VeryDarkMan, questioning why defenders were agitated if the condition was God's will

Dr Abel Damina has entered the heated theological dispute surrounding Apostle Arome Osayi's teaching on Nigeria's supposed spiritual destiny, challenging the core claim and weighing in on the surrounding controversies.

In a video that circulated on X on September 30, 2026, Damina directly addressed Osayi's position that Nigeria carries a unique calling to take revival to the world, a claim Osayi had previously used to contrast Nigeria's path with China's focus on manufacturing and technology.

Dr Abel Damina weighs in on Arome Osayi’s Nigeria revival calling claim and facial palsy controversy involving VDM. Photo: abeldamina/apostlearome/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Abel Damina rejected the idea entirely, grounding his argument in Ephesians 4:4, which speaks of one body, one Spirit and one hope of calling.

He insisted the New Testament does not assign distinct spiritual mandates to individual nations.

"There is no such calling. No such calling to any nation. The entire body of Christ has a calling to preach the gospel to every creature. All of us have one calling," he said.

The cleric further stated that this calling belongs to the global body of Christ and is not a specific assignment for Nigeria or any other country.

The controversy began after social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) criticised Osayi's sermon, arguing that it promotes reliance on prayer and miracles instead of practical problem-solving and innovation.

VDM also raised questions about Osayi's longstanding facial palsy and pointed out an apparent inconsistency in the preacher urging Nigerians to embrace a revival calling at home while relocating his own family to the United States.

Dr Abel Damina discusses Arome Osayi’s claims about Nigeria, facial palsy and VDM’s criticism of the preacher. Photo: abeldamina/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Damina questions double standards and culture of sycophancy

Dr Abel Damina's intervention went beyond the theological debate.

He questioned what he described as selective outrage among those defending Arome Osayi, noting that he himself had been called a "short man" and a "madman" in public without any similar backlash from the same quarters.

On the facial palsy mockery, Abel Damina's position was pointed.

Given that Apostle Arome Osayi has described his condition as something God chose not to heal, Damina argued there was no basis for his supporters to be disturbed when others spoke about it dismissively.

"If Jesus refused to heal the face, it shouldn't be an issue. It shouldn't be something that will make people want to tear their shirts and tear their trousers because somebody said something," he stated.

He also drew on 1 Peter 2:22–23, Matthew 5:44, Luke 9:51–55 and Romans 12:14 to make the case that Christians are called to bless their persecutors rather than fight back with hatred or vengeance.

Abel Damina further criticised a culture of sycophancy which, according to him, has taken root among some preachers, arguing that any minister willing to publicly question another's teaching, as Osayi had done with Pastor Joseph Prince, must equally remain open to scrutiny of their own.

The preacher called for humility, accountability and a willingness to test all Christian teaching against Scripture.

Watch Abel Damina speak about Arome Osayi and VDM in the X video below:

Abel Damina challenges Arome Osayi on tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Dr Abel Damina challenging Apostle Arome Osayi’s teaching on tithing resurfaced online amid the cleric’s ongoing clash with VeryDarkMan.

Damina questioned what occupation believers would have in heaven to earn salaries from which they could pay tithes, while criticising what he called the abuse of scripture.

The renewed circulation has brought fresh attention to the differing views of Damina and Osayi on tithing and biblical interpretation.

Source: Legit.ng