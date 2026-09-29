A video of Abel Damina pushing back against Apostle Arome Osayi's teaching on tithing in heaven circulated on X on September 29, 2026

Damina, founder of Abel Damina Ministries International, challenged the idea that believers will pay tithes in the afterlife

The clip resurfaced as social media activist VDM's public dispute with Apostle Osayi over Nigeria's spiritual calling intensified online

An old video of Dr Abel Damina taking aim at a teaching by Apostle Arome Osayi has found fresh legs online, circulating widely on X as of September 29, 2026, in the middle of an ongoing public feud between Osayi and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The clip centres on Osayi's position that tithing will persist beyond this earthly life.

Old video of Abel Damina challenging Arome Osayi’s tithing teaching resurfaces. Photo: abeldamina/apostlearome/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi, who leads the Remnant Christian Network, had argued that the principle of honour rooted in the eternal priesthood of Melchizedek means believers will continue to give tithes even in eternity.

Dr Abel Damina fired back with a pointed question: what occupation would people hold in heaven that would generate a salary from which they could tithe?

He went further, declaring:

"Stop all these your superstitions. Stop all this your character assassination of the scriptures. Stop all this abuse of the Bible. Let the people go. Let them serve God. Trust the Holy Ghost."

Dr Abel Damina's longstanding stance on tithing

Dr Abel Damina, founder of Abel Damina Ministries International, has consistently argued that mandatory tithing is an Old Testament requirement with no binding authority under the New Covenant.

His position holds that offerings function on earth among people and do not ascend to God, and that giving ought to be voluntary and Spirit-led rather than driven by obligation or fear.

Apostle Arome Osayi, on his part, has maintained that the principle of honour predates the Mosaic law and endures because believers remain under the lordship of Christ in eternity, giving his argument a theological foundation he considers distinct from the Old Testament tithing system.

VDM controversy brings old debate back to the surface

The timing of the video's renewed circulation is closely tied to VDM's separate but related clash with Apostle Arome Osayi.

The activist has been publicly challenging Arome Osayi's claim that Nigeria's national destiny is rooted in spiritual revival rather than technological progress, a position that has attracted sharp responses from supporters and critics alike.

The convergence of these two debates has reignited broader conversations about prosperity theology, pastoral authority, and how scripture is interpreted in Nigerian Pentecostal circles.

Watch the resurfaced Abel Damina’s message to Arome Osayi in the X video below:

Fans react to the resurfaced clip of Abel Damina’s message to Arome Osayi

Social media users had plenty to say about Damina's resurfaced remarks:

@DEkpoessien wrote:

"Saying people will pay tithe in heaven is like supporting ancient Greek form of burial (With Charon the ferry man) That man need to wake up."

@TabiDarko commented:

"I don't know what we would have done if the whiteman didn't bring the Bible to Africa. Ah we are tooo something as Africans"

@MichaelIdoye stated:

"This is ridiculous! Nigerian preachers should preach the gospel! God have mercy and deliver believers in Nigeria. Believers should study the Bible and ask the Holy Spirit for understanding so they can understand the Bible and dispel some of these false / wrong teachings!"

@lone__explorer offered a more measured take:

"I hope you know many things in the scriptures are hidden? you can never ever know or understand except you dig deeper and deeper with the help of the holy spirit? of which Apostle goes deeper and deeper and deeper... some things he says are weird, but I can't judge"

Resurfaced video shows Abel Damina addressing Arome Osayi’s teaching on tithing in heaven. Photo: abeldamina/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Apostles Joshua Selman and Arome Osayi’s contrasting messages spark confusion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Apostles Arome Osayi and Joshua Selman sparked debate online after separate sermon clips presented contrasting views on Nigeria’s spiritual identity and practical progress.

Osayi described Nigeria as a nation called to revival, prayer and missionary work, while warning against focusing only on economic concerns.

Selman criticised a church mindset that discourages Christians from engaging in business and societal matters, arguing that such thinking could limit practical solutions to issues such as unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng