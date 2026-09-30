Jane Treacy is the richest QVC host, with an estimated net worth of over $5 million — built across nearly four decades on the network. Jane is one of QVC's first-ever hosts, with her own jewellery line available through the network, and she has been with the company for nearly 40 years. No other QVC personality comes close to her combination of tenure, product lines, and on-air influence.

Jane Treacy, Jayne Brown, Alberti Popaj, Shawn Killinger, and Courtney are among the richest QVC hosts. Photo: @JaneTreacyQVC, @JayneBrownQVC, Astrid, Ho, @CourtneyKhondabiQVC (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jane Treacy tops the list with an estimated net worth of over $5 million , making her the richest QVC host by a clear margin.

tops the list with an estimated net worth of , making her the richest QVC host by a clear margin. Jayne Brown ranks second at an estimated $4 million , followed by Alberti Popaj at $3 million .

ranks second at an estimated , followed by at . The net worth range across all 10 hosts spans from roughly $1.1 million (Rosina Grosso) to $5 million+ (Jane Treacy).

(Rosina Grosso) to (Jane Treacy). Shawn Killinger is the highest-ranked woman below Treacy, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 million .

is the highest-ranked woman below Treacy, with an estimated net worth of . QVC's on-air talent showcase various clothing, jewellery, and cooking lines during broadcasts, and certain personalities have amassed sizable fortunes both from their salaries and their collaborations on various product lines.

How we ranked these hosts

Our rankings are based on estimated net worth figures drawn from The Cinemaholic, Just Jared, Celebrity Net Worth, and QVC Hosts Facts. We cross-referenced multiple sources and used the most recently available figures at the time of publishing (2025). Where sources conflict, we have used a conservative middle estimate. All figures are estimates — QVC does not publicly disclose host salaries or contracts.

QVC host net worth at a glance

Rank Host Est. Net Worth Years at QVC Notable Line / Show 1 Jane Treacy $5M+ ~40 years Jane Treacy Collection 2 Jayne Brown ~$4M 23+ years Lifestyle & retail 3 Alberti Popaj ~$3M 10+ years Beauty & lifestyle 4 Shawn Killinger ~$2.5M Since 2007 Studio Park x Shawn Killinger 5 Courtney Khondabi ~$2M Several years Fashion & beauty 6 Sandra Bennett ~$2M 15+ years Home & lifestyle 7 Vanessa Herring ~$2M Several years Studio Park collab 8 David Venable ~$2M Since 1993 In the Kitchen with David 9 Rick Domeier ~$1.2M Since early 1990s Jewelry line 10 Rosina Grosso ~$1.1M Several years Lifestyle & fashion

10. Rosina Grosso (~$1.1 million)

Full name: Rosina Grosso

Rosina Grosso Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$1.1 million

~$1.1 million Instagram: @rosinagrosso

Rosina Grosso joined QVC after a successful career in broadcasting and quickly became a fan favourite, showcasing a wide range of lifestyle and fashion products. Her charisma on-air has helped her amass an estimated net worth of $1.1 million.

Her work within the entertainment world is not limited to QVC — she has also appeared in various telenovelas, adding to her fame and diverse creative background.

9. Rick Domeier (~$1.2 million)

Host Rick Domeier introduces a new Paula Abdul jewellery line on QVC. Photo: Frank Micelotta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rick Domeier

Rick Domeier Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$1.2 million

~$1.2 million Instagram: @rickdomeier

Rick Domeier has been with QVC since the early 1990s, making him one of the longest-tenured personalities on the network. Along with his hosting role, he has also developed his own jewellery line. His decades of experience have earned him an estimated net worth of $1.2 million.

His multi-decade run at QVC spans fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle segments. He remains one of the network's most familiar male faces.

8. David Venable (~$1 million)

QVC TV personality David Venable visits SiriusXM Studio. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Venable

David Venable Date of birth: 12 November 1964

12 November 1964 Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host, author

TV host, author Affiliation: QVC (since 1993)

QVC (since 1993) Est. net worth: ~$1 million

~$1 million Instagram: @ davidvenableqvc

Venable joined QVC in 1993 to promote the network's gourmet food products. The American author hosts his own show, In the Kitchen with David, and several other programs on the network — the show airs twice a week with more than three million viewers.

His popular cookbooks — including In the Kitchen with David: QVC's Resident Foodie Presents Comfort Foods That Take You Home (2012) and Back Around the Table (2014) — have sold over 500,000 copies, contributing significantly to his wealth.

7. Vanessa Herring (~$2 million)

Full name: Vanessa Herring

Vanessa Herring Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host, fashion collaborator

TV host, fashion collaborator Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @vanessaherringqvc

Vanessa Herring started her career in TV hosting at just 13 years old and brought that experience with her to QVC. She is known for her stylish product showcases and her own fashion collaborations with Studio Park.

Her long personal history in front of the camera gives her a polished, natural screen presence that sets her apart from many of her colleagues.

6. Sandra Bennett (~$2 million)

Sandra Bennett attends QVC's Beauty Bash. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sandra Bennett

Sandra Bennett Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @sandrabennettqvc

Sandra Bennett is known for her extensive product knowledge and down-to-earth delivery. She has been a fixture on QVC for years, specialising in home and lifestyle items, and her hosting career has helped her reach a net worth of $2 million.

The television host feels particularly passionate about gardening, given her personal interest in the subject.

5. Courtney Khondabi (~$2 million)

Full name: Courtney Khondabi

Courtney Khondabi Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$2 million

~$2 million Instagram: @courtneykhondabi

Courtney Khondabi is known for her upbeat energy and approachable style on QVC. She covers a mix of beauty, fashion, and lifestyle products, connecting easily with viewers at home.

Formerly working in journalism, Khondabi now thrives as a QVC host and is highly popular among viewers looking for fashion-related product guidance — whether it is makeup or clothing, she is always ready with her suggestions.

4. Shawn Killinger (~$2.5 million)

Shawn Killinger attends the launch celebration for QVC's Q50 "Age of Possibility" platform. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Elizabeth Killinger

Shawn Elizabeth Killinger Date of birth: 2 November 1972

2 November 1972 Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host, journalist

TV host, journalist Affiliation: QVC (since 2007)

QVC (since 2007) Est. net worth: ~$2.5 million

~$2.5 million Instagram: @shawnkillingerqvc

Shawn Killinger was born on 2 November 1972, in Detroit, Michigan. In 2005, she competed on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, but was fired in the third week — a setback that didn't deter her. Since joining QVC in 2007, she has become a fan favourite, hosting shows like The Find with Shawn Killinger and Dare to Share Beauty.

Her salary at QVC is estimated at $80,000–$200,000 annually, with her net worth bolstered by her Studio Park x Shawn Killinger clothing line and endorsements.

3. Alberti Popaj (~$3 million)

Alberti Popaj attends the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards private Pre-Reception. Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alberti Popaj

Alberti Popaj Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC

QVC Est. net worth: ~$3 million

~$3 million Instagram: @albertipopaj

Alberti Popaj is one of QVC's most recognisable faces, admired for his lively personality and fashion sense. He frequently hosts beauty and lifestyle segments and has built a large following on social media. His success has earned him an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Having worked with QVC for a long time, Popaj is highly popular with viewers thanks to his charisma, and he genuinely enjoys presenting products to audiences across the country.

2. Jayne Brown (~$4 million)

Full name: Jayne Brown

Jayne Brown Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host

TV host Affiliation: QVC (23+ years)

QVC (23+ years) Est. net worth: ~$4 million

~$4 million Instagram: @jaynebrownqvc

Jayne Brown has been associated with QVC for more than 23 years, first taking on the role of assistant buyer. Even before that, she worked in retail and has deep knowledge of products available on the market.

Her deep retail background — spanning both the buying and presenting sides of the business — has helped build an estimated net worth of $4 million, making her the second-richest host on the network.

1. Jane Treacy ($5 million+)

Jane Treacy speaks during an interview as QVC presents Beauty Bash. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jane Rudolph Treacy

Jane Rudolph Treacy Date of birth: 28 January 1962

28 January 1962 Age: 63 (as of September 2025)

63 (as of September 2025) Nationality: American

American Profession: TV host, jewellery designer

TV host, jewellery designer Affiliation: QVC (since the mid-1980s)

QVC (since the mid-1980s) Est. net worth: $5 million+

$5 million+ Instagram: @janetreacyqvc

Born on 28 January 1962 in the United States, Jane Treacy earned a degree in telecommunications and entered television shopping in the 1980s, joining QVC as one of its pioneering hosts. Her maiden name is Jane Rudolph.

Jane also generates income from her jewellery line, the Jane Treacy Collection, which she sells on QVC — a business that lets her showcase both her love for fashion and her entrepreneurial instincts. She also hosts the popular show Shoe Shopping with Jane.

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid QVC host?

Jane Treacy is widely considered the highest-paid and richest QVC host, having been one of the network's first-ever hosts and staying with the company for nearly 40 years. Her estimated net worth of over $5 million reflects decades of salary, a signature jewellery line, and clothing collaborations.

What is Shawn Killinger's salary?

Shawn Killinger's salary at QVC is estimated at $80,000 to $200,000 annually, contributing to a net worth of about $2.5 million in 2025. Her income is also boosted by her Studio Park clothing collaboration and brand endorsements. QVC has not officially confirmed either figure.

How much does David Venable make a year?

As of earlier reported estimates, David Venable's annual salary at QVC amounts to around $500,000. His first cookbook, In the Kitchen with David: Comfort Foods That Take You Home, released in fall 2012, became one of QVC's best-selling cookbooks.

What is David Venable's net worth?

David Venable is an American broadcast journalist, TV personality, and foodie with a net worth estimated at around $1 million to $2 million, depending on the source. The most conservative figure comes from Celebrity Net Worth, while fan-focused sites cite higher estimates. His cookbook sales, three published titles, and long QVC tenure drive most of his wealth.

Did Mary Beth Roe leave QVC?

Yes — the legendary QVC host retired in March 2025. She is known for her warmth, professionalism, and trusted product recommendations, and at the time of her retirement, she was estimated to be worth $2 million. She spent 37 years at QVC, making her one of the longest-serving hosts in network history.

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Source: Legit.ng