The US Citizenship and Immigration Services outlines 10 criteria under the EB-1A extraordinary ability category, and applicants must satisfy at least 3 to be eligible

The EB-1A route is one of three pathways under the first-preference employment-based green card, covering extraordinary ability, outstanding researchers, and multinational executives

Successful EB-1A applicants can self-petition without a job offer, and their spouses and unmarried children under 21 may also qualify for US admission

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the full requirements for obtaining a green card through the EB-1A extraordinary ability route.

The EB-1A is a pathway that allows highly accomplished individuals to apply for permanent US residence without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship.

US outlines 10 conditions to qualify for green card without sponsorship. Photo credit: ABC News, PS Photography/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to the USCIS official website, the EB-1A category falls under the first-preference employment-based immigration classification and is designed for individuals who have demonstrated sustained national or international acclaim in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.

The 10 Criteria for Extraordinary Ability Route

To qualify under EB-1A, an applicant must satisfy at least 3 of the following 10 criteria, or alternatively provide proof of a single major internationally recognised achievement such as a Pulitzer Prize, Oscar, or Olympic Medal:

1. Receipt of nationally or internationally recognised prizes or awards for excellence

2. Membership in associations that require outstanding achievement from their members

3. Published material about the applicant in professional or major trade publications or other major media

4. Serving as a judge of the work of others, individually or on a panel

5. Original scientific, scholarly, artistic, athletic, or business-related contributions of major significance

6. Authorship of scholarly articles in professional or major trade publications

7. Display of work at artistic exhibitions or showcases

8. Performance of a leading or critical role in distinguished organisations

9. Commanding a high salary significantly above others in the field

10. Commercial successes in the performing arts

Other EB-1 Categories and the Application Process

Beyond extraordinary ability, the EB-1 classification covers two additional groups. Outstanding professors and researchers must show international recognition in their academic field, hold at least three years of teaching or research experience, and meet at least 2 of 6 separate documentary criteria. A formal job offer from a US employer is required for this group.

The third category covers certain multinational managers and executives who have worked outside the United States for at least one year within the three years before filing.

Their US employer must have been in operation for a minimum of one year and must intend to place them in a managerial or executive role.

All three categories require applicants to file a Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, through USCIS.

However, only EB-1A applicants may file this petition on their own behalf, without employer involvement.

Once an I-140 petition is approved, the applicant's spouse and any unmarried children under the age of 21 become eligible to apply for admission to the United States in E-14 or E-15 immigrant status respectively. No labour certification is required across any of the three EB-1 categories.

US publishes lists of people for deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government published the names and photos of 176 Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals slated for deportation as part of a wider list of people facing removal.

The Ghanaians on the list were arrested across multiple US states, including Florida, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

Source: Legit.ng