The richest WWE-connected figure in the world is Vince McMahon, with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion — more than triple the fortune of The Rock and roughly 40 times that of Roman Reigns. He stepped away from his empire amid scandal, but not from his billions. Below are the eight wealthiest current and former WWE names, ranked from lowest to highest net worth.

Richest WWE wrestlers in the world (2026): From $14M to $3.2B. Photo: Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Vince McMahon tops the list at $3.2 billion , despite stepping down as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 amid sexual assault allegations.

, despite stepping down as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 amid sexual assault allegations. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ranks #2 at an estimated $800 million , making him the wealthiest person ever to lace up boots as a WWE performer.

, making him the wealthiest person ever to lace up boots as a WWE performer. John Cena ($80 million) and Triple H ($150 million) represent the upper tier of active and semi-active WWE talent.

represent the upper tier of active and semi-active WWE talent. The richest active in-ring wrestler is Roman Reigns , estimated at $14–$24 million depending on the source.

, estimated at $14–$24 million depending on the source. The overall range across this list runs from $14 million (Roman Reigns) to $3.2 billion (Vince McMahon).

Richest WWE wrestlers in the world

Net worth figures are sourced from Forbes and Sports Illustrated, cross-referenced against Bloomberg and TheStreet where available. Rankings are based on the most up-to-date estimates at the time of publishing (September 2025) and reflect total personal wealth — including wrestling earnings, acting careers, business ventures, equity stakes, and endorsements.

Rank Name Est. Net Worth Primary Wealth Source 8 Roman Reigns $14M–$24M WWE salary, endorsements 7 Stone Cold Steve Austin $30M WWE royalties, media 6 Hulk Hogan† $25M Wrestling, Gawker settlement 5 Brock Lesnar $60M WWE/UFC contracts 4 Triple H $150M WWE exec role, equity 3 John Cena $80M WWE, acting, endorsements 2 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson $800M Film, Teremana, business 1 Vince McMahon $3.2B TKO equity, WWE sale

†Hulk Hogan passed away in July 2025. His net worth reflects estimates at the time of his death.

8. Roman Reigns ($14M–$24M)

Full name: Leati Joseph Anoaʻi

Leati Joseph Anoaʻi Date of birth: May 25, 1985

May 25, 1985 Nationality: American-Samoan

American-Samoan Profession: Professional wrestler

Professional wrestler Affiliation: WWE (SmackDown/Raw)

WWE (SmackDown/Raw) Net worth: $14M–$24M

Roman Reigns has a net worth of approximately $14 million. Some sources place his 2025 figure closer to $15 million, with WWE earnings of around $5 million per year at the base rate.

Born Joseph Leati Anoaʻi, Reigns dominates the wrestling industry, from headlining WrestleMania to leading The Bloodline. He is a six-time WWE champion and has held the WWE Universal Championship on two separate occasions.

7. Stone Cold Steve Austin ($30M)

Stone Cold Steve Austin rides an all-terrain vehicle to the ring during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven James Anderson (ring name: Stone Cold Steve Austin)

Steven James Anderson (ring name: Stone Cold Steve Austin) Date of birth: December 18, 1964

December 18, 1964 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired wrestler, actor, TV host

Retired wrestler, actor, TV host Affiliation: WWE Ambassador

WWE Ambassador Net worth: $30M

Stone Cold Steve Austin's net worth is estimated at around $30 million as of June 2025, earned largely through his WWE Legends deal, which includes royalties from branding and merchandise.

A former six-time WWF World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Austin held 19 titles in total. He won three Royal Rumbles (1997, 1998, 2001) and headlined three WrestleManias.

6. Hulk Hogan ($25M)†

Full name: Terry Gene Bollea

Terry Gene Bollea Date of birth: August 11, 1953

August 11, 1953 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired wrestler, actor, media personality

Retired wrestler, actor, media personality Affiliation: Formerly WWE

Formerly WWE Net worth: $25M at time of death

Hulk Hogan had an estimated net worth of $25 million at the time of his death in July 2025, reflecting decades of earnings from wrestling, acting, and endorsements.

His net worth included earnings from his pro wrestling career, his businesses, and his 2016 Gawker.com settlement, which was valued initially at $140 million but reduced before taxes to approximately $31 million.

5. Brock Lesnar ($60M)

Brock Lesnar in ring during Monday Night RAW at American Airlines Center on July 13, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neil/WWE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brock Edward Lesnar

Brock Edward Lesnar Date of birth: July 12, 1977

July 12, 1977 Nationality: American

American Profession: Retired wrestler, former UFC fighter

Retired wrestler, former UFC fighter Affiliation: Formerly WWE, UFC

Formerly WWE, UFC Net worth: $60M

Brock Lesnar, known for his physical prowess and MMA crossover appeal, has a net worth of $60 million. His lucrative WWE contracts, combined with UFC fight earnings, contributed significantly, and his sporadic but high-profile WWE appearances continue to draw substantial paychecks.

Known for his explosive in-ring presence, Lesnar has always worked on limited, high-paying contracts, with his time in UFC and rare WWE appearances making him one of wrestling's highest-paid performers.

4. Triple H ($150M)

Full name: Paul Michael Levesque

Paul Michael Levesque Date of birth: July 27, 1969

July 27, 1969 Nationality: American

American Profession: Former wrestler, WWE Chief Content Officer

Former wrestler, WWE Chief Content Officer Affiliation: WWE (TKO Group Holdings)

WWE (TKO Group Holdings) Net worth: ~$150M (individual estimate; combined with Stephanie McMahon, $250M)

Triple H has a net worth of $250 million combined with his wife, WWE heiress Stephanie McMahon. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Triple H's $250M combined figure comes from his years as one of WWE's top wrestlers and his current role as Chief Content Officer in 2025.

As the creator of NXT, he brought top independent talent to WWE. Graduates include Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Gunther, among others.

3. John Cena ($80M)

John Cena speaks onstage during the 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Felix Anthony Cena Jr.

John Felix Anthony Cena Jr. Date of birth: April 23, 1977

April 23, 1977 Nationality: American

American Profession: Wrestler (retired 2025), actor

Wrestler (retired 2025), actor Affiliation: Formerly WWE

Formerly WWE Net worth: $80M

John Cena is an American professional wrestler, bodybuilder, rapper, and actor with a net worth of $80 million. Cena was in his final year as an in-ring competitor in 2025, earning a base WWE salary of $12 million annually per Sports Illustrated.

He partnered with brands including Gillette, Fruity Pebbles, Hefty, Capri Sun, and Honda. His record-setting 650+ Make-A-Wish Foundation grants significantly boosted his long-term brand value.

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ($800M)

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: May 2, 1972

May 2, 1972 Nationality: American/Canadian

American/Canadian Profession: Actor, producer, part-time WWE performer

Actor, producer, part-time WWE performer Affiliation: WWE / TKO Group Holdings (board member)

WWE / TKO Group Holdings (board member) Net worth: $800M

As of mid-2025, Dwayne Johnson's net worth is estimated at around $800 million, according to most financial outlets. His fortunes took an enormous leap in 2024/2025, with the paper value of Teremana Tequila adding $500 million to his current net worth.

His movies have earned over $14.9 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors in the world. In January 2024, he joined the board of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, securing a $30 million stock grant that vests through 2025.

1. Vince McMahon ($3.2B)

Full name: Vincent Kennedy McMahon

Vincent Kennedy McMahon Date of birth: August 24, 1945

August 24, 1945 Nationality: American

American Profession: Businessman, former WWE Chairman and CEO

Businessman, former WWE Chairman and CEO Affiliation: Formerly TKO Group Holdings / WWE

Formerly TKO Group Holdings / WWE Net worth: $3.2B

Vince McMahon is an American professional wrestling promoter, commentator, and film producer with a net worth of $3.2 billion, earned as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

He was the company's largest individual shareholder before the organization was sold to Endeavor in April 2023 for $9.3 billion. Vince stepped down from his role as executive chairman of TKO in January 2024 in the wake of sexual assault allegations. In the weeks following the initial Wall Street Journal report, it emerged that McMahon had paid out $12 million to four women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

While McMahon sold the rest of his WWE shares for a total of $776 million in April, his net worth remains formidable.

FAQ

Who is the richest WWE wrestler of all time?

Vince McMahon, with a net worth of $3.2 billion, is the wealthiest person in WWE history. However, if the question is limited to in-ring performers only, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — estimated at $800 million — is the richest wrestler to have competed full-time in the ring.

What is Dwayne Johnson's net worth in 2025?

According to most sources, The Rock's wealth sits at an estimated $800 million. Forbes listed him among the highest-paid entertainers in 2024 with $88 million in annual income, and his biggest financial success comes from Teremana Tequila, valued at about $2 billion.

What is John Cena's net worth in 2025?

John Cena's current net worth in 2025 is approximately $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, determined by earnings from endorsements, his film career, and his WWE contract. In terms of net worth among current and former WWE stars, Cena is only surpassed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

What is Stone Cold Steve Austin's net worth?

Stone Cold Steve Austin's net worth is estimated at around $30 million as of June 2025, largely from his WWE Legends deal, including royalties from branding and merchandise. His income sources also include his Broken Skull Ranch brand, acting roles, and his podcast The Steve Austin Show.

Why did Vince McMahon step down from WWE?

Vince stepped down from his position as executive chairman of TKO in January 2024 amid new sexual assault allegations. Prior to that, in the wake of an earlier sexual harassment scandal, he had also announced his retirement from WWE on July 22, 2022, only to return as Executive Chairman in January 2023. His departure marked the end of one of sports entertainment's most consequential — and controversial — careers.

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Source: Legit.ng