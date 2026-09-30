Former President Olusegun Obasanjo lost his temper with a journalist at a public event on September 30, 2026

The journalist pressed Obasanjo on which candidate he would back in the 2027 presidential election, asking about Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku and Sowore

Obasanjo pushed the journalist's phone away and walked off after the exchange, with a video of the moment going viral on X

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, had a fiery run-in with a journalist at a public event on September 30, 2026, after the reporter pressed him on his preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The journalist asked the former president which of the likely contenders, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, or Omoyele Sowore, he would back, and what advice he would offer whoever eventually takes power.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reacts as journalist asks him to choose between Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Omoyele Sowore. Photo: obasanjo/officialasiwajubat/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Olusegun Obasanjo was not having it.

"We are not here for that," he told the reporter flatly, signalling that the event was no place for political questions and that the journalist ought to have asked something more fitting to the occasion.

Obasanjo reacts to journalist; his response trends

Rather than dropping the line of questioning, the journalist persisted, this time asking what counsel the former leader might extend to Nigeria's next president.

That was the final straw. Obasanjo shoved the reporter's phone aside and delivered a blunt verdict:

"You're a foolish boy."

Video of the moment spread quickly on X, drawing a mix of laughter and debate about journalistic conduct.

Obasanjo, who governed Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, continues to carry significant political weight in the country.

He threw his support behind Peter Obi during the 2023 election cycle and has since been connected to conversations around opposition reshaping ahead of next year's contest.

His frosty history with Atiku Abubakar has also resurfaced in recent months, keeping his political positioning a subject of public interest as February 2027 approaches.

Watch the X video showing the viral moment Obasanjo lost his cool after a journalist asked who he would vote for in the 2027 presidential election below:

Nigerians react to Obasanjo's viral video

The clip set off a wave of responses online:

@Dcreativepelumi wrote:

"Hahaha he said he's not for politics you con dey rage bait the man. OBJ told the man say 'you are a F00li$h boy'"

@official_vyk said:

"Omo this baba too funny"

@KingFrank102 commented:

"Next time make him mind the kind question way him dey ask"

@SolomonGrundy44 noted:

"This is a president who handed over....not like some governor"

@Ayokunt001 wrote:

"The ma no get joy at all"

@Bossvick36 added:

"Omo baba know get joy with anybody at all. Small rubbish you collect slap"

Olusegun Obasanjo walks away after journalist presses him on Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Omoyele Sowore for 2027. Photo: obasanjo

Source: Instagram

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng