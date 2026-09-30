Rita Edochie spoke to journalists after a court hearing on Tuesday, September 29, addressing Judy Austin's N1 billion lawsuit against her

The actress insisted her social media posts on morality were not targeted specifically at Austin but aimed at educating women broadly

Edochie fired back at the lawsuit, questioning whether Austin had ever seen N1 billion in her life

Rita Edochie has broken her silence on the N1 billion lawsuit filed against her by Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's second wife, describing the legal action as an attempt to muzzle her voice on social media.

According to Premium Times, the veteran addressed journalists outside the courtroom following a hearing on Tuesday, September 29, making clear she had no intention of backing down.

Rita Edochie hits back at Judy Austin over N1 billion defamation suit. Credit: ritaedochie/judyasutin

Source: Instagram

According to Edochie, Austin filed the suit to stop her from speaking about morality on Instagram, but she rejected that characterisation of her posts entirely.

She maintained that her content was never aimed exclusively at Austin.

"She doesn't have the strength to stress me; rather, I'm the one stressing her. Mainly, I talk on morals. I educate the people. If you're a husband snatcher, I tell you the reason you're not supposed to snatc somebody's husband because we have a lot of guys out there. You're not supposed to take another woman's husband," she said.

Rita Edochie on the N1 billion claim

Edochie did not hold back when addressing the staggering sum cited in the lawsuit.

Rita Edochie pushed back after Judy Austin took legal action over her social media posts. Credit: ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

"At the end of the day, we'll know who will cry. She will cry. She sued me for N1 billion. N1 billion that she has never seen. Has she seen N1 billion? For talking about her. That means she believes that what I'm saying on my page is that she's the one. That that is what she does. If it is not what she does, why would she now sue me that I defamed her?" she said.

Edochie defends her social media posts

The actress stood firmly behind every piece of content she has published online, saying she wrote it all herself and stands by it without apology.

"Everything on my pages, I wrote them with my full chest. They are all for educational purposes. I have a right to educate people," she stated.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie was spotted in court with four lawyers.

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng